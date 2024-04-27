She told hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp: "I'm still very much in EastEnders and she's [Cindy's] still very much... she's kind of gonna get badder."

After a quick debate about the use of the word 'badder', Collins added: "I was just trying to think of a word that I can say because a lot of people have said Cindy is too nice."

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Just what this new potential villainous streak entails remains to be seen, but the character certainly has previous. For instance, at one point in her previous stint on the show, she hired a hitman to kill Ian.

Earlier this month, Cindy shared a shock kiss with her ex-husband George Knight (Colin Salmon), despite still being in a relationship again with her first husband, Ian Beale.

The soap also gave fans an update on the whereabouts of Cindy's daughter Cindy Williams Junior (played by Mimi Keene from 2013 to 2015), who is currently in Germany.

Collins' Cindy was seen getting a text from her daughter, which read "hope you're OK today", as it was the 10th anniversary of her other daughter Lucy Beale's death.

It transpired later that Ian had got in touch with Cindy Jr and told her how much it would mean for her mother to hear from her on that day.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.