In the aftermath, George was banned from Gloria's funeral by adoptive father Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank), who has just been jailed for the murder of George's birth father, Henry Kofi Asare.

Reeling from recent events, George headed to the underground boxing club spoiling for a fight, and pal Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) tried to stop him.

When George continued to fight, he was knocked unconscious and spent the night at Phil's to recover.

George pours his heart out to Cindy. BBC

After another setback, George storms off - and this leaves Cindy deeply worried for her ex. Cindy confronts Phil over George's whereabouts, and the pair find George back at his new boxing grounds.

After George is refused entry, Cindy brings him back to the Boxing Den for a chat, but the day takes an unexpected turn.

George finally opens up to Cindy about the depth of his pain and grief, and as their heart-to-heart reignites the spark between them, the pair share a tender kiss!

It's been clear ever since Cindy came face-to-face with George after her return from the dead last year that she still has strong feelings for him, but Cindy remains in a relationship with her first husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

Meanwhile, George is engaged to Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), but he has been pushing her away for some time, and clearly favours Cindy's support over hers this week.

Passion ahead for the former couple. BBC

But what will George and Cindy's moment of passion lead to? Will they decide that they belong together and dump their current partners, or brand their smooch a mistake?

And will George be able to come to terms with everything that has happened? EastEnders airs these scenes on Tuesday 16th April 2024.

