EastEnders' George Knight to be banned from mum Gloria's funeral by evil Eddie
Murderer Eddie's fate is revealed.
Warning: This article contains discussions of racist hate crimes and murder.
George Knight (Colin Salmon) faces even more turmoil at the hands of his adoptive father Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank) in next week's EastEnders.
In the wake of adoptive mum Gloria Knight's (Elizabeth Counsell) sad death, George is grieving, having shared some moving final moments with her in the hospital.
George fails to get hold of his estranged son Junior to relay the news before Eddie calls George from prison, having been locked up for the racially motivated murder of George's biological father, Henry Kofi Asare.
Eddie asks George to meet to discuss Gloria, but a vicious showdown ensues as the pair exchange harsh words.
Eddie bans George from attending Gloria's funeral, and a despairing George deals with this news by heading back to the underground boxing club.
He's stopped by pal Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who begs George not to fight. George doesn't listen and ends up being knocked out, sleeping it off at Phil's place before trying to make some headway against Eddie.
Thankfully, George's ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) steps in next, urging him to open up after she discovers his new hobby.
But with George hurting after all the revelations from his childhood, and now struggling to process the loss of Gloria, will he be able to say his goodbyes at her funeral after all? And is this the last we'll see of Eddie?
Actor Colin Salmon has delivered a powerful portrayal throughout this storyline, as George confronted the racism within his adoptive family, found out that his birth parents had wanted him back before Henry was killed, and also learned that his biological mother had died just a few months ago.
George now knows he has biological brothers he never knew existed, although he has opted not to make contact. Might George have a change of heart down the line? And can he make amends with his son Junior as Gloria suggested?
EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 15th April 2024.
If you have been affected by the issues in this article surrounding racism and hate crime, please visit the website Stop Hate UK for independent and confidential support to people affected by hate crime, including confidential hate crime reporting services in various parts of the UK. For more support, see BBC Action Line.
