After learning the shocking truth about his adoption and heritage, and that his adoptive father Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank) murdered his biological father Henry Kofi Asare in a hate crime, George struggled to comprehend his identity, and began to engage in underground fighting.

Ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and pal Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) tried to stop him, but George refused to give up his new activity – even when he ended up badly injured.

George was dealt a further emotional blow when he learned that the funeral for late adoptive mother Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell) had taken place without him, so his daughters Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) arranged a memorial so the family could say their own goodbyes to Gloria.

But George was downhearted that his estranged son Junior had failed to respond to his, or the girls', messages – although fans will be aware that former Emmerdale star Micah Balfour is soon to be seen in the role of Junior.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

George delivered a touching eulogy for Gloria, but as he led a toast, he collapsed to the ground, having experienced blurred vision and dizziness.

Phil and Cindy shared a knowing look over their secret knowledge of George's recent activities; and at the hospital, Cindy, Gina, Anna and George's fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) sat in on the conversation with Dr Brady (Helena Antoniou).

Colin Salmon as George Knight and Helena Antoniou as Dr Brady in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Reviewing George's scans, the doctor dismissed George's claims that his boxing past was behind his symptoms, as she revealed that something more recent was at fault. She explained that George likely had brain disorder Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) as a result of repeated head injuries, which could lead to memory problems.

There was horror among the clan when Dr Brady revealed that just one more bad knock could prove fatal for George. While he was able to leave the hospital, George was forced to admit that he had been fighting, with Cindy's role also exposed.

George promised never to fight again, but Cindy was later stunned to spot George in a furtive meeting with Rufus (Ian Gain), who excitedly filled him in on the plans for his next bout in the underground ring! Will George come to his senses, or is he setting up his own death?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.