Will Junior make peace with his father, and will George come to his senses?

Meanwhile, the joint stag and hen do for engaged couple Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) arrives, but secrets and lies still threaten their happiness.

Yet a more pressing issue arises, as Whitney goes into labour in less-than-ideal circumstances. Will mother and baby be okay?

The following spoilers are for the episodes airing from Monday 13th May 2024 to Thursday 16th May 2024.

7 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. George Knight is confronted by his estranged son Junior Knight

George Knight (Colin Salmon, left) and his son Junior (Micah Balfour, right). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After the health woes and lies surrounding George last week, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) returns to the Queen Vic pub and is saddened that he was unfazed by her absence.

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) soon turns up and exposes George's plans to enter into another fight, prompting the Knight ladies to implore him not to, with Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) even attempting to blackmail him - but he will not back down.

Elaine kicks Cindy out of the pub before she is comforted by Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), who has her plan - and contacts George's estranged son Junior.

Soon, George comes face-to-face with his long-lost son and agrees to call off the fight.

2. Junior Knight sleeps with Bianca Jackson and makes his presence felt in Walford

Junior Knight (Micah Balfour, left) joins his dad George (Colin Salmon, right) in Walford. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In Walford, Junior's visit ends when he makes excuses to leave the Queen Vic as he feels out of place.

Heading to Peggy's, Junior crosses paths with Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), and they soon head back to No. 25 and end up in a sexual encounter.

As the week continues, George brushes off speaking with Elaine, focusing on spending more time with Junior, taking his son to Peggy's and revealing the truth about his family's heritage and the events surrounding Eddie Knight's trial.

How will Junior react to this life-changing news?

3. Whitney Dean goes into labour amid secrets and lies at the "sten" do

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) soon realises what Bianca and Britney are up to. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At the start of the week, Bianca plots with Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell) to help get items for Whitney's upcoming wedding to Zack. However, this prompts Britney to take a light-fingered approach to the market.

Whitney is delighted when the pair produce the items she needs for the wedding, but after a moving moment for the trio, Britney lets slip how they obtained them, resulting in Whitney tearing into Bianca, stripping her of maid of honour duties for the wedding, and saying her she wants her out of her life.

Amid the chaos, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) helps to source Whitney with her hen-do outfit, prompting Whitney to ask Lauren to replace Bianca, and she accepts, though she and Zack are full of guilt for their reason tryst.

As the "sten" do arrives, everyone is in fancy dress for the event and to celebrate Zack and Whitney. However, Whitney does not want to forgive Bianca for what has happened, prompting her adopted mother to grow angry with Lauren for being celebrated as a loyal friend.

Bianca orders Lauren to come clean to Whitney or she will, leading to Lauren attempting to cause Whitney to doubt Zack, but she is unable to go through with telling the full truth.

Will Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa, left) come clean about her betrayal? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Whitney needs comforting after the encounter, Bianca tries to console her, but Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) instead lures Lauren and Whitney away to the taco van under false pretences - but locks them in.

While the two friends remain icy inside the van, Lauren attempts to come clean, only for Whitney's waters to break!

Trapped inside the van and with Lauren's phone battery dead, the pair cry for help as Whitney faces giving birth inside the van as Zack remains distracted at the party.

Will Whitney bring her baby into the world safely?

4. Denzel Danes dumps Amy Mitchell after a harsh lie

Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd, right) is horrified to be dumped by Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega, left). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Next week, Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) is jealous as boyfriend Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) spends time with influencer Ebony.

Amy tells her older half-sister Penny that she wants to have sex with Denzel, and Penny advises her to only do so if she is ready.

Heading to Denzel's house party, Amy asks to spend time alone with him upstairs, where they attempt to have sex.

However, due to Denzel's obsessive use of steroids, he faces some difficulties. While Amy attempts to comfort him, he covers and causes her great offence in the process.

Later at McKlunky's, Denzel's best friend Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) approaches Amy and tries to comfort her, but then totally misreads the situation when he attempts to kiss her.

When Amy returns home, Penny initially thinks she is being coy, but then it becomes very clear that Amy is upset.

Penny insists that Amy calls out both Denzel and Nugget for their behaviour, but she hopes to talk to them instead.

However, Nugget instead lies to Denzel that Amy kissed him, prompting Denzel to brutally dump Amy.

5. Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati turns to steroids

Nugget's (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury, left) actions cause trouble next week. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Confronting lying Nugget in the Minute Mart, Amy delivers him some hard home truths, prompting fears from Nugget for the survival of his friendships.

As the week concludes, Nugget has a further encounter with Penny and then a further uncomfortable one with Ebony at the Boxing Den.

Questioning his friendships, Nugget begs Denzel to share steroids with him as he mistakenly believes they are the answer.

Anyone identifying with Denzel and Nugget's story can find help via With You, which offers support on mental health and the dependency on alcohol and drugs.

6. Will Kat Mitchell and Alfie Moon get back together?

Will Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) be drawn back to Alfie Moon? BBC/Kieron McCarron

Having been back living together for weeks, Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) plans a surprise celebratory meal at Walford East for ex-husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) to mark the end of his prostate cancer hormone therapy, leaving Alfie touched.

Later, the pair's son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) questions Alfie about whether he wants to get back together with Kat, having noticed the way Alfie behaves around her.

As the week concludes, Tommy is in full matchmaker mode to bring his parents back together, taking home his siblings to give them time together.

However, when Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) interrupts the scene, will Kat and Alfie's reunion be scuppered?

7. Patrick and Yolande Trueman head on holiday

Yolande (Angela Wynter) and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) take a well-deserved holiday. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following their dramatic two-hander episode and reporting Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler) to the church authorities, Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) decide to take a much-needed break from Walford.

Yolande feels reassured by Levi that their absence will not impact the investigation into Pastor Clayton, and informs Denzel that either Denise (Diane Parish) or Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) will move into the house to keep an eye on him.

Yet, Denzel persuades Yolande that she can leave him to live alone and take care of himself - but he swiftly plans a house party in her absence.

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

