Social services caught up with her eventually, given that her fostering of Britney is illegal after she paid her mum to take the teen off her hands.

In the middle of it all, Zack (James Farrar) had an affair with Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa), and Bianca (Patsy Palmer) found out...

So, when social services knocked on Whitney's door in today's episode, it's clear to see all lines of the drama converging in a very explosive way.

More like this

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Despite begging the authorities not to take Britney away, explaining how much Whitney's helped the teen by getting her into a school, feeding her, and helping her amid her diagnosis of Usher syndrome, it wasn't enough - social services decided it was in the interests of safeguarding Britney to take her out of Whitney's home and put her into police protection.

Whitney was understandably devastated, after connecting maternally with Britney and helping to turn her life around.

Zack perches on the sofa nearby Britney and Whitney as a social worker sits opposite. BBC

Bianca and Zack rallied around an upset Whit, insisting it will all work out in the end and that Britney will return home as soon as the police have spoken to the teen's mum.

As Whitney went to rest, Zack and Bianca spoke for the first time since the truth about his affair came out.

Bianca issued a threat to Zack, that if he didn't get Britney back for Whitney, she would reveal the truth...

Is Zack on borrowed time now? And will Whitney get Britney back?

Read More

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.