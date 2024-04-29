The BBC One soap is famous for its episodes centring on two characters and two performances and will now deploy the same format in the aftermath of Yolande being assaulted by serial sexual abuser Pastor Gideon Clayton (played by Howard Saddler) earlier this month.

The episode, which will be broadcast on Tuesday 7th May 2024, will be penned by veteran writer Lauren Klee, who recently penned the dramatic Christmas 2023 episode, the extended episode centring on George Knight (Colin Salmon) learning the truth about his parents, and the recent episode depicting Yolande's traumatic encounter with Pastor Clayton.

In Yolande and Patrick's two-hander, weeks of confusion come to an end as Patrick finally discovers what happened to his beloved partner Yolande at the hands of Pastor Clayton, prompting an emotional conversation to take place.

Will Patrick having learned the truth prompt Yolande to take further action?

Troubled Yolande holds onto Patrick in EastEnders in a recent scene. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking about the special episode, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "When you have a story that deserves time and space to explore, and you have talents like Angela Wynter and Rudolph Walker, it felt only right to produce an EastEnders two-hander episode.

"This conversation is the most difficult that Yolande and Patrick will ever have, and an episode dedicated to them gives us a chance to tell this story truthfully and authentically.

"I’m in awe of the performances Angela and Rudolph have given and they’ve handled such a challenging and sensitive subject matter."

This two-hander between Patrick and Yolande follows an emotional use of the format last year for day out at Margate between Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and his terminally ill wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.