As part of a long-celebrated tradition of episodes focusing on two principal characters, Thursday's episode (18th May 2023) of the BBC One soap opera focuses on beloved married couple Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Lola Pearce-Brown ( Danielle Harold ).

A special two-hander episode of EastEnders has been released on BBC iPlayer.

Other than Jay and Lola, the only other characters to appear are guest or minor characters and a short video cameo from Lola's daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown).

After discovering the devastating news earlier this week that no further treatment will slow the progress of her terminal brain tumour diagnosis, an emotional Lola asked her devoted grandfather Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) to help her end her own life.

Despite some resistance, Billy ultimately saw that this was his granddaughter's wish to spare a traumatic death for herself and her loved ones.

In Thursday's episode, a slightly strengthened Lola becomes keen to return to the seaside town of her childhood - Margate, Kent.

As a result, Jay decides to break Lola out of the hospital in a wheelchair and head to Margate for a fun day out.

However, despite the fun, difficult conversations are soon had between the married pair. Will Lola come clean to Jay about her plans and what will her husband's reaction be?

The special instalment is the second time that Borthwick has starred in a two-hander episode, having previously appeared opposite Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in an episode in 2017.

The most recent two-hander episode occurred in 2018 for a confrontation between Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ).

The episode comes as the tragic storyline of Lola's death comes to a close, with the beloved character set to die in the episode airing on Wednesday 31st May 2023.

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown and Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Actress Danielle Harold was revealed to have been axed from the soap last year and executive producer Chris Clenshaw later explained the difficult decision to write out the character.

Amid the moving storyline of Lola's death, Harold has been nominated in the shortlist for Best Lead Performer at the British Soap Awards 2023 - which is an award being voted for by the public.

Meanwhile, new characters will soon be making their way to Albert Square in the form of the Knight family, headed by George Knight (Colin Salmon), the partner of the new Queen Vic landlady and Linda Carter's mother, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe).

George will be joined by his two daughters Gina Knight (Francesca Knight) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) when they arrive in Walford on Thursday 1st June 2023.

For information, help and support on matters associated with Lola's storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

