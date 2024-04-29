EastEnders' Bianca discovers explosive secret in early iPlayer release
Uh oh.
*Warning: this article contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing 29th April, which is now available to view on iPlayer.*
There's never a dull day on EastEnders, especially when Bianca Jackson's (Patsy Palmer) in town.
The icon made her return to Albert Square in a taco van (what else?), much to the enjoyment of her friends.
But she was immediately tied up with Whitney (Shona McGarty) and her partner, Zack (James Farrar), who spent the night out following another argument with Whit.
Bianca was suspicious of Zack, and just wanted the best for her Whit - and she had a right to be nervous of him, as viewers saw last week he was cheating on her with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).
While settling back in to Walford life, Bianca ended up quizzing a drunk Linda (Kellie Bright) about Zack's relationship with Nancy, where she found out he has had previous cheating.
Keen to find out his intentions, Bianca headed back to chat to him and let him know she knew he had cheated.
But Zack got mixed messages and immediately assumed she was talking about Lauren.
Bianca quickly worked out that Zack was talking about the night before, and it's safe to say her whole persona flicked with a switch.
Questioning Zack about whether he really slept with Whitney's best friend, the doof-doof rang out, leading to anticipation for an explosive episode tomorrow!
