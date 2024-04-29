The icon made her return to Albert Square in a taco van (what else?), much to the enjoyment of her friends.

But she was immediately tied up with Whitney (Shona McGarty) and her partner, Zack (James Farrar), who spent the night out following another argument with Whit.

Bianca was suspicious of Zack, and just wanted the best for her Whit - and she had a right to be nervous of him, as viewers saw last week he was cheating on her with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

While settling back in to Walford life, Bianca ended up quizzing a drunk Linda (Kellie Bright) about Zack's relationship with Nancy, where she found out he has had previous cheating.

Keen to find out his intentions, Bianca headed back to chat to him and let him know she knew he had cheated.

But Zack got mixed messages and immediately assumed she was talking about Lauren.

Bianca quickly worked out that Zack was talking about the night before, and it's safe to say her whole persona flicked with a switch.

Questioning Zack about whether he really slept with Whitney's best friend, the doof-doof rang out, leading to anticipation for an explosive episode tomorrow!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.