The format sees a single episode focused on two regular characters and began in the soap's second year in 1986 for a fiery showdown between the Queen Vic's original landlord and landlady, Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) and Angie Watts (Anita Dobson).

One of the most beloved but rarely used formats of EastEnders has to be the two-hander episodes.

Over the years since there have been 23 episodes that are typically regarded as two-handers - although there may be some minor guest characters or cameos from other regulars in the outings, they focus mostly as mini-plays that strip back to the soap to conversations between two favourites.

Now, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) are heading to Margate for an emotional outing amid the latter's terminal brain tumour storyline.

The pair follow in the footsteps of numerous memorable partnerships over the years, but here is a list of the two-handers and a little bit of context for you...

EastEnders two-hander episodes

The following 23 two-hander episodes from across EastEnders' run can be found below.

Den and Angie Watts (16th October 1986) - As their marriage collapses, Angie lies that she's dying to keep Den. Dot Cotton and Ethel Skinner (2nd July 1987) - Dot and Ethel babysit Vicki Fowler and reminisce. Sharon Watts and Michelle Fowler (4th April 1989) - Following the 'death' of Den Watts, Sharon learns her dad is the father of her best friend Michelle's baby. Grant and Phil Mitchell (15th November 1994) - Phil and Grant have a confrontation in the aftermath of Sharongate. Pat Evans and Peggy Mitchell (27th October 1998) - Peggy and Pat talk and clash about their respective marriages. Roy Evans and Frank Butcher (29th October 1998) - Frank tracks down a suicidal Roy. Matthew Rose and Steve Owen (3rd February 2000) - Matthew enacts his revenge on Steve who framed him for the murder of Saskia Duncan. Ricky Butcher and Phil Mitchell (20th April 2000) - Phil tries - and fails - to persuade a struggling Ricky to stay in Walford. Kat and Zoe Slater (2nd October 2001) - The direct aftermath to the iconic "You can't tell me what to do, you ain't my mother!" "Yes, I am!" cliffhanger. Sonia Jackson and Dot Branning (9th May 2002) - Dot speaks with Sonia after the latter kidnaps her baby Rebecca whom she gave up for adoption. Phil Mitchell and Sharon Watts (5th September 2002) - Former lovers Phil and Sharon talk about the past. Little Mo and Trevor Morgan (31st October 2002) - Trevor returns and holds ex-wife Little Mo hostage before a fire starts. Lisa Fowler and Phil Mitchell (27th March 2003) - In a flashback episode, Phil tracks down Lisa to Portugal where she fled with their daughter Louise. Den and Sharon Watts (30th September 2003) - Den Watts has returned alive and has an epic confrontation with his adopted daughter Sharon. Den Watts and Dennis Rickman (1st April 2004) - Den faces off with his estranged son Dennis - including over Sharon. Kat and Alfie Moon (25th May 2004) - Alfie confronts Kat after discovering she made a sex tape with Andy Hunter to pay off Alfie's debts. Den Watts and Dot Branning (26th August 2004) - Den and Dot reconnect as they each crossroads in their respective marriages. Martin and Sonia Fowler (5th January 2007) - Martin confronts Sonia after she (mistakenly) admits to killing his mother Pauline Fowler. Max Branning and Stacey Branning (26th March 2010) - Max tracks down a grieving Stacey after the death of Bradley Branning and the revelation that Stacey killed Archie Mitchell. Sharon Mitchell and Michelle Fowler (12th January 2017) - Old friends Sharon and Michelle (with a new face) catch up about the past, present, and future. Phil Mitchell and Jay Brown (21st August 2017) - Phil dupes Jay with an elaborate lie about his father. Linda Carter and Stuart Highway (13th December 2018) - Linda tries to con Stuart into revealing the truth about how he framed Mick Carter for attempted murder. Jay Brown and Lola Pearce-Brown (18th May 2023) - Jay takes a dying Lola to Margate and they discuss their lives and her imminent death.

So, with these reminders in mind, please do vote for your favourite three two-handers below.

Which one was most iconic for you and which will you never forget?

