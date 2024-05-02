The pair were relieved at the beginning of the episode to get Britney back from police protection, with them now legally allowed to foster her.

However, Bianca (Patsy Palmer) remained sternly in the background watching over them, as she knows Zack had an affair with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) - and firmly believes Zack should tell the truth.

The family went to the Queen Vic to celebrate Britney's safe return to them, and they had a surprise treat from the UK's Eurovision entry, Olly Alexander!

More like this

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Overcome with how special the day had been, Whitney decided to go one step further.

She stood up next to Zack, and (with some difficulty, owing to her pregnancy), got down on one knee and asked to marry him.

Zack was delighted and immediately said yes, much to the enjoyment of the pub.

Two who weren't as pleased, though, were Bianca and Lauren, who had faces of thunder at the cheek of Zack to play happy families.

Will it be a happy-ever-after? Or will Zack's secret ever come out?

Read More

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.