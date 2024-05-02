EastEnders' Zack Hudson makes big decision amid affair in early iPlayer release
Zack's made up his mind.
*Warning: contains spoilers for today's EastEnders' episode (2nd May 2024), currently airing on iPlayer.*
The twists and turns in Zack (James Farrar) and Whitney's (Shona McGarty) love story continued in tonight's EastEnders.
The pair were relieved at the beginning of the episode to get Britney back from police protection, with them now legally allowed to foster her.
However, Bianca (Patsy Palmer) remained sternly in the background watching over them, as she knows Zack had an affair with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) - and firmly believes Zack should tell the truth.
The family went to the Queen Vic to celebrate Britney's safe return to them, and they had a surprise treat from the UK's Eurovision entry, Olly Alexander!
Overcome with how special the day had been, Whitney decided to go one step further.
She stood up next to Zack, and (with some difficulty, owing to her pregnancy), got down on one knee and asked to marry him.
Zack was delighted and immediately said yes, much to the enjoyment of the pub.
Two who weren't as pleased, though, were Bianca and Lauren, who had faces of thunder at the cheek of Zack to play happy families.
Will it be a happy-ever-after? Or will Zack's secret ever come out?
