But there will be some light relief for viewers with the sten do, and some new pictures have been released to celebrate the occasion.

Natalie Cassidy as Sonia in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

No effort has been spared on the costumes, with one particularly catching the eye...

Eve (Heather Peace) can be seen with a black wig on, fashioned with a bouffant half-up do and a recognisable grey coat with a tie around the waist; yes, she came as her lover, Suki (Balvinder Sopal)!

More like this

Elsewhere, Billy (Perry Fenwick) appears as Fred Flintstone, and Honey (Emma Barton) is Wilma Flintstone.

Perry Fenwick as Billy Mitchell and Emma Barton as Honey Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron BBC

Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) is seen in a scaly top with a fish on her head, for some reason, and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) clearly took some inspiration from Beyoncé with her disco cowboy get-up.

There's no sight of the bride-to-be just yet, but the groom looks suave in a James Bond-style suit and slicked-back hair.

The party is organised by Martin and Chelsea – and I think it's safe to say they've done a good job.

Sophie Khan Levy as Priya and James Farrar as Zack in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron BBC

Elsewhere, Whitney asks Bianca to be her Maid of Honour – will she say yes, knowing what she knows about Zack's affair?

The episode will air on 16th May 2024.

Read More

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.