EastEnders' Eve transforms into Suki in fun Whitney and Zack "sten" do pictures
The costumes are honestly brilliant.
EastEnders fans are in for a treat in the coming weeks as our beloved characters will be donning their best fancy dress costumes for Zack (James Farrar) and Whitney's (Shona McGarty) joint hen and stag do.
The "sten" do comes at a crucial time for the couple, with EastEnders viewers just seeing their engagement on screen amid a battle with the social services to be able to look after troubled teen Britney, and the slow leak of Zack's affair with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) getting out – much to the fury of Bianca (Patsy Palmer).
But there will be some light relief for viewers with the sten do, and some new pictures have been released to celebrate the occasion.
No effort has been spared on the costumes, with one particularly catching the eye...
Eve (Heather Peace) can be seen with a black wig on, fashioned with a bouffant half-up do and a recognisable grey coat with a tie around the waist; yes, she came as her lover, Suki (Balvinder Sopal)!
More like this
Elsewhere, Billy (Perry Fenwick) appears as Fred Flintstone, and Honey (Emma Barton) is Wilma Flintstone.
Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) is seen in a scaly top with a fish on her head, for some reason, and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) clearly took some inspiration from Beyoncé with her disco cowboy get-up.
There's no sight of the bride-to-be just yet, but the groom looks suave in a James Bond-style suit and slicked-back hair.
The party is organised by Martin and Chelsea – and I think it's safe to say they've done a good job.
Elsewhere, Whitney asks Bianca to be her Maid of Honour – will she say yes, knowing what she knows about Zack's affair?
The episode will air on 16th May 2024.
