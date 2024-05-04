EastEnders fans are in for a treat in the coming weeks as our beloved characters will be donning their best fancy dress costumes for Zack (James Farrar) and Whitney's (Shona McGarty) joint hen and stag do.

Advertisement

The "sten" do comes at a crucial time for the couple, with EastEnders viewers just seeing their engagement on screen amid a battle with the social services to be able to look after troubled teen Britney, and the slow leak of Zack's affair with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) getting out – much to the fury of Bianca (Patsy Palmer).

But there will be some light relief for viewers with the sten do, and some new pictures have been released to celebrate the occasion.

Sonia looks tense on a phonecall. She is wearing a top with fish scales on it and has a rubber white fish on her head. Billy and Honey are in the background watching her, dressed as Fred and Wilma Flinstone.
Natalie Cassidy as Sonia in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

No effort has been spared on the costumes, with one particularly catching the eye...

Eve (Heather Peace) can be seen with a black wig on, fashioned with a bouffant half-up do and a recognisable grey coat with a tie around the waist; yes, she came as her lover, Suki (Balvinder Sopal)!

More like this

Elsewhere, Billy (Perry Fenwick) appears as Fred Flintstone, and Honey (Emma Barton) is Wilma Flintstone.

EastEnders,16-05-2024,6910,Billy Mitchell (PERRY FENWICK);Honey Mitchell (EMMA BARTON),***EMBARGOED UNTIL SAT 4th MAY 2024*** The residents of Walford get into the party spirit for Zack and Whitneys hen-do, but all is not smooth sailing when a shock event descends chaos on the celebrations,BBC PUBLIC SERVICE,Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron
Perry Fenwick as Billy Mitchell and Emma Barton as Honey Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron BBC

Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) is seen in a scaly top with a fish on her head, for some reason, and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) clearly took some inspiration from Beyoncé with her disco cowboy get-up.

There's no sight of the bride-to-be just yet, but the groom looks suave in a James Bond-style suit and slicked-back hair.

The party is organised by Martin and Chelsea – and I think it's safe to say they've done a good job.

EastEnders,16-05-2024,6910,Avani Nandra-Hart (AALIYAH JAMES);Zack Hudson (JAMES FARRAR),***EMBARGOED UNTIL SAT 4th MAY 2024*** The residents of Walford get into the party spirit for Zack and Whitneys hen-do, but all is not smooth sailing when a shock event descends chaos on the celebrations,BBC PUBLIC SERVICE,Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron
Sophie Khan Levy as Priya and James Farrar as Zack in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron BBC

Elsewhere, Whitney asks Bianca to be her Maid of Honour – will she say yes, knowing what she knows about Zack's affair?

The episode will air on 16th May 2024.

Read More

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement