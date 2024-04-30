Next week will see a dramatic two-hander episode as Walford stalwart Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) discovers the truth about his beloved soulmate Yolande's (Angela Wynter) traumatic sexual assault at the hands of serial abuser Pastor Clayton (played by Howard Saddler).

Elsewhere, George Knight (Colin Salmon) continues to suffer following the death of his adopted mother Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell) until he receives some darker news from health professionals this week.

So what happens next in the storylines this week on the BBC One soap?

The following spoilers are for the episodes airing from Monday 6th May 2024 to Thursday 9th May 2024.

5 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Patrick Trueman learns about Yolande's ordeal

Patrick (Rudolph Walker) turns to the worst person for advice on Monday. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On Monday, Patrick continues to worry about the increasingly distant and emotional Yolande and this only gets worse when Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) reveals that Yolande didn't make her medical appointment, one of which Patrick was not aware of.

Yolande's loved ones grow more concerned when Denise Fox (Diane Parish) notices her absence at the launch of the new food van – her passion project.

As a result, Patrick unintentionally reaches out to the worst person to help – her attacker, Pastor Clayton. The villainous pastor suggests to Patrick that Yolande's health could be failing her, prompting Patrick to suggest such concerns to Yolande herself who is horrified he spoke with Pastor Clayton about her.

On Tuesday, however, when Yolande cannot bring herself to tell the truth to Patrick, she asks her friend Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) to tell him instead.

Yolande (Angela Wynter, right) tries to prevent Patrick from doing something he will regret. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On a phone call, Elaine divulges what happened to Yolande to a shaken Patrick. When Patrick gets off the phone and tries to talk to his beloved partner, Yolande shuts herself away in the bathroom.

In response, Patrick grows furious and heads off to confront Pastor Clayton, prompting Yolande to rush to stop him.

Once back home, Yolande finally opens up to Patrick and they discuss her nightmarish experience.

Ultimately, Yolande makes a major decision and reports Pastor Clayton's behaviour to church officials.

Will Yolande get justice against Pastor Clayton when his previous victims were unable to?

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

2. George Knight gets a devastating diagnosis

George Knight (Colin Salmon) takes a turn for the worst at Gloria's memorial. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week begins, George is devastated when his daughters inform him that his evil adopted father Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank) held a funeral for the late Gloria without George's knowledge.

Struggling with his emotions, George gets in touch with underground fight organiser Rufus to arrange his next showdown.

Meanwhile, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) decide to be proactive and arrange their family memorial for Gloria, with Anna even extending an invite to their half-brother, Junior Knight, who remains estranged from their father.

However, on the day of the planned memorial, George shows up sporting terrible injuries from his latest fight and Junior fails to show up for his family. Events spiral when George suffers from dizziness and nearly collapses.

Aware of how George has been coping with his emotional pain, his ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and friend Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) urge him to go to the hospital.

Once he is seen, George undergoes a CAT scan and the results see him learn that he now suffers from a brain condition that is often linked with repeated blows to the head.

With the diagnosis comes a warning to George that another serious blow to his head could prove fatal.

3. Cindy Beale is exposed for hiding secrets

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) faces a backlash for keeping George's fights a secret. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As if the diagnosis wasn't devastating enough for Elaine and the girls to hear, they are angry to learn about George's latest fighting exploits and also that Cindy was aware of exactly what had been going on.

When back in Walford, however, Cindy spots George in a meeting with Rufus to arrange another potentially deadly fight.

Angry with their mother for lying, Gina and Anna refuse to speak to her, but by the end of the week agree to meet her for lunch. As they chat, Cindy vows to stop George from fighting again.

Towards the end of the week, George and Cindy have a tense conversation where he angrily rejects her calls for him to receive online therapy for his trauma.

After further discussion, George comes around to the idea and books in for therapy.

Yet, when on his own, George plans with Rufus another fight the following week and eventually comes clean to Cindy about his plans.

In response, Cindy delivers George with an ultimatum. Whatever it is, will it be enough to persuade George to avoid his potentially fatal fight?

4. Billy Mitchell stands firm over his estranged dad Stevie

Will Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford) win his family to his cause? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Next week, Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) remains adamant that he wants his estranged father Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford) nowhere near his family, despite fiancée Honey (Emma Barton) trying to persuade him others.

In the cafe, however, Stevie runs into his grandchildren Will (Freddie Phillips) and Janet (Grace) and great-granddaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), keen to know them better.

Yet, when Billy finds out about this lunchtime encounter, he furiously heads to the Vic to warn Stevie away but faces resistance once more from Honey.

As the week goes on, Billy continues to resist Honey's pleas for the children to see Stevie and grows furious when he sees Will has secretly met up with his grandad.

In a clash with his son for disobeying him, Billy almost grows violent and then begins to fear that he is turning into his abusive father.

Stevie's presence causes ructions for the Mitchell clan. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following the encounter, Billy's cousin Phil advises him to get closer to Stevie to find out exactly what he wants in Walford.

Despite feeling unsettled at the notion, Billy goes for a drink with Stevie and asks what he wants. Stevie claims he is a lonely elderly man who just wants to be close to his family in old age.

Finally, when Honey and the children arrive home later, they are shocked to find Stevie at their house with Billy.

Has Stevie really won his son Billy round? And can he be trusted?

5. Amy Mitchell is jealous of Denzel Danes's new friend

Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) makes a new friend in Ebony (Annika Whiston). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) continues to obsess over his fitness and physical appearance, he books in a training session with a young female influencer named Ebony (Annika Whiston).

Of course, Denzel spending so much quality time with another girl does not go down well with his neglected girlfriend Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd).

Will Denzel succeed in pushing Amy away for good?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.