Bobby Brazier teases EastEnders return: 'It's carnage!'
Freddie Slater will be returning to Walford with Big Mo Harris in the near future.
Bobby Brazier has teased his return to EastEnders as Freddie Slater – revealing that there will be "carnage" in Walford once he arrives back on the soap.
The actor has been absent from Albert Square since last autumn, when he took a break to participate in the 21st season of Strictly Come Dancing, eventually reaching the final of the beloved ballroom extravaganza with partner Dianne Buswell.
Just before his temporary departure, Freddie had attacked stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis), but it was confirmed in February that he would be returning alongside his great-grandmother Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse).
The circumstances of the pair's homecoming are being kept under wraps for now, but all will be revealed for the duo during a limited series on EastEnders' TikTok channel which will follow the pair in Mo's caravan, where she has been living since leaving Walford.
And speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, Brazier gave fans a little teaser about what to expect following the big comeback
"Freddie comes back with Mo, and you know what Mo's like... you know what Freddie's like, and them two together... carnage," he revealed.
Meanwhile, asked if he was planning on putting any of his newly developed dancing skills to use on the Square, he added: "Maybe not while the cameras are rolling, but when there's no cameras rolling, for sure. They love a party that lot – we love a party!"
Brazier also spoke about the hugely positive reception that greeted his run on Strictly, saying that the response to both his performances and the series as a whole had been "really great".
He added: "I think probably the funniest... or my favourite kind of thing that happened as a result was walking round the street and there's old ladies saying, 'Oh, we love your hips!" I was like 'Woah, all right, I'll get used to this.'"
