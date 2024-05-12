Just before his temporary departure, Freddie had attacked stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis), but it was confirmed in February that he would be returning alongside his great-grandmother Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse).

The circumstances of the pair's homecoming are being kept under wraps for now, but all will be revealed for the duo during a limited series on EastEnders' TikTok channel which will follow the pair in Mo's caravan, where she has been living since leaving Walford.

And speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, Brazier gave fans a little teaser about what to expect following the big comeback

"Freddie comes back with Mo, and you know what Mo's like... you know what Freddie's like, and them two together... carnage," he revealed.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell for Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Meanwhile, asked if he was planning on putting any of his newly developed dancing skills to use on the Square, he added: "Maybe not while the cameras are rolling, but when there's no cameras rolling, for sure. They love a party that lot – we love a party!"

Brazier also spoke about the hugely positive reception that greeted his run on Strictly, saying that the response to both his performances and the series as a whole had been "really great".

He added: "I think probably the funniest... or my favourite kind of thing that happened as a result was walking round the street and there's old ladies saying, 'Oh, we love your hips!" I was like 'Woah, all right, I'll get used to this.'"

