Thanks to Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) intervention, police charges against Freddie were dropped, but he has remained off-screen while actor Brazier wowed audiences in BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

The circumstances of Mo and Freddie's homecoming are being kept under wraps for now, but all will be revealed for the duo during a limited series on EastEnders' TikTok channel. This will follow the pair in Mo's caravan, where she has been living since leaving Walford.

Last seen in 2022 when she attended the failed first wedding of her granddaughter Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Mo has since made only brief appearances on the BBC soap, having originally departed in 2021 to join fiancé Fat Elvis on a cruise.

Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater for EastEnders. BBC

The lovable Mo debuted on-screen back in 2000, and made her mark with many a one liner, as well as her dodgy dealings – including placing bets on the dramatic goings-on around Albert Square.

Her worst scam yet was surely pretending that Kat had died to extort money out of the locals!

Mo also had a long-standing feud with ex-sister-in-law Pat Evans/Butcher (Pam St Clement), and their history was explored in the 2004 spin-off drama Pat and Mo.

RadioTimes.com understands that Morse has already started filming, and we can expect Mo's return to air in the spring.

Speaking of her comeback, she said: “I’m delighted to be coming home to Walford to bring Mo back to life. EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to be reunited with my on screen family, who are like my family, as well as old and new faces.”

Laila Morse is delighted to be returning as her iconic character Big Mo Harris on a permanent basis. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back Laila Morse to the role of Mo Harris. Although her time away from the Square has been short-lived, the Slater family has endured a huge amount of drama since she last appeared on screen and Mo’s return will be no different.

"We’re delighted to welcome Laila back permanently as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside great-grandson Freddie.”

While we'll just have to wait and see what brings Mo back. EastEnders has teased that where Mo goes, trouble inevitably follows. What has she been up to?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

