After the shock of seeing Junior in the underground boxing ring, George opted out of the fight and the pair fled nearby for a frank conversation.

Junior revealed that he was there to do what half-sister Anna (Molly Rainford) had pleaded for: to stop George from fighting and losing his life due to a brain disorder.

Junior didn't know if his dad would recognise him after seven years, but George instantly knew his son. But when George tried to reconnect, Junior refused, stating he had only showed up for Anna and Gina's (Francesca Henry) sake.

As Junior walked away, Anna, Gina, their mum Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and George's fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) were forced to leave the venue when George's failure to fight led to a riot.

George rushed after Junior to talk about his late adoptive grandmother Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell), and Junior revealed that he had attended the funeral, and that Gloria had lovingly stayed in touch with him over the years.

Junior also noted Eddie Knight's (Christopher Fairbank) prisoner status, and George struggled to explain.

Junior branded his father "the same old George", and claimed that George had always dealt with his problems by boxing.

Touching on George's treatment of Junior and his mother, Junior insisted George should prove he was sorry by stopping the fights for good – but Junior refused to offer his own forgiveness as a condition.

Cindy found the pair, explaining that the fight organisers were out for blood for loss of profit, and she and Junior had a hostile exchange about the past. George and Junior were then confronted by Rufus (Ian Gain), and ended up fighting off more violence before returning to The Queen Vic pub.

Anna and Gina were keen for Junior to stay, but George gave him an easy out to leave. George vowed not to fight again, but he was still troubled, telling Elaine that he regretted not thanking Junior for his help, having let him down countless times already. Junior, meanwhile, ended up at Peggy's bar, where he crossed paths with Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

Bianca was there drowning her sorrows after being disowned by stepdaughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) due to Bianca allowing young foster child Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell) to steal from the market. Bianca had also almost slipped up regarding her knowledge of Zack Hudson's (James Farrar) fling.

Bianca noticed Junior's lack of wedding ring and they bonded over their own difficult day as she clarified that he was single like her. She took him back to her sister, Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) house, where they were awkwardly interrupted by Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman).

After kissing and retreating upstairs with Bianca, Junior emerged, attempting to cover evidence of his activities before heading to a car and speaking to a woman. The woman asked about his family, but Junior replied that she was his family, before affectionately fist-bumping a little boy, his son, in the backseat.

Junior discreetly put his wedding ring on his finger, got in the car and was driven away by wife Monique (Busayo Ige), but he couldn't help glancing at The Queen Vic as they left.

We know Junior will be back in George's orbit soon, but will he be exposed as a lying cheat? And what don't we know about how he and George came to be estranged?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

