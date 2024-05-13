Parish noted that the soap will be "coming back to The Six later on," and when asked what fans could expect from The Six coming up, they all agreed: "More drama!"

Turner then asked, "Is there ever not?", while Parish said there would be "more angst, more tears".

Turner then said: "They'll be up to something, I promise you that."

More like this

The Six. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Turner also spoke about what it's been like bringing the acclaimed storyline to life, saying: "It's been pretty amazing, really. I mean, getting to work with people that you don't often work with and watching these matriarchs work has just been, like, a real moment in my life where I just think, 'Oh my God, this is my life.'"

Read more:

The Six storyline has been beloved by fans since it was introduced towards the start of 2023, so much so that it almost made it into this year's Must See Moment category at the BAFTAs.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Former Love Island contestant and P&O Cruises brand ambassador Amy Hart, who was on the jury, told Digital Spy: "I can tell you one that, if I wasn't picking one of the six [nominated], I could tell you my top TV moment that's not in this six. And that is The Six in EastEnders.

"I was actually obsessed last year, and I really pleaded my case around that table for it to be included. And it did get quite far, but it didn't quite make the top six."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.