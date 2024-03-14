Also nominated are the Bill and Frank storyline in The Last of Us and 13-year-old Lucy's performance in The Piano.

Naturally, fans of any shows not nominated may be disappointed to see their favourites miss out, but for EastEnders fans it's about to get even more painful - as it's been revealed that the show's storyline surrounding The Six very nearly made it into the list of nominees.

Amy Hart. Kate Green/Getty Images for LTK

This year's nominations were compiled by an independent jury of influential TV critics, as well as TV personality, former Love Island contestant and P&O Cruises brand ambassador Amy Hart.

Hart spoke with Digital Spy about the selection process, and revealed that she "really pleaded" her case for EastEnders to make this year's cut.

She said: "I can tell you one that, if I wasn't picking one of the six [nominated], I could tell you my top TV moment that's not in this six. And that is The Six in EastEnders.

"I was actually obsessed last year, and I really pleaded my case around that table for it to be included. And it did get quite far, but it didn't quite make the top six.

"I just think the flash-forward, the trailing it all year. I've never spoken to my brother so much than I did in the week leading up to Christmas.

"And the fact that it didn't get leaked and the fact that nobody knew who it was going to be, and we all thought that the person on the floor was going to be the person that was dead and then it wasn't."

Although it has continued since, The Six storyline came to a head on Christmas Day, when it was revealed that Linda Carter had killed Keanu Taylor, in order to save Sharon Watts, who he was strangling.

The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 12th May. Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

