George Knight came to another shocking realisation in the latest edition of EastEnders, moments after making the ultimate stand against adoptive father Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank).

After Eddie told George that he would hand over crucial information about his birth mother if George wanted to defend him in his murder trial, George was conflicted over what to do.

Although he pointed out to fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) that he knew Eddie could be lying, he was tormented by the thought that he could be so close to finding answers about his biological family.

At the gym, George took out his frustrations on a punching bag and was interrupted by Elaine's grandson Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff).

Though he initially dismissed Johnny's efforts of support, George asked the young solicitor what would happen to Eddie if he spoke up for him in court.

Eddie makes another manipulative move. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Johnny explained that there was a chance things would therefore go Eddie's way, but that George's input wouldn't necessarily sway the outcome.

But an impromptu heart-to-heart with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), in which she spoke of living with her lies and urged George to trust his gut, led him to make a last-minute dash to court.

George's adoptive mother Gloria looked uneasy as she spotted a woman (Susan Aderin) passing by ahead of the hearing, but she was thrilled when George arrived just as Eddie was due in court.

Despite Eddie assuming that George was about to sing his praises, George took the opportunity to tell the court that Eddie was a vile, racist man whose behaviour had shaped his entire life, and he hoped that he would rot in prison.

As George reached the end of his speech, referencing the fact that Eddie had murdered his biological father, he was caught off guard by the sight of a woman who looked at him with shock and, perhaps, familiarity.

Outside the court, Elaine comforted George, who ordered Eddie to give him the details about his mum. But Eddie revealed he had lied about having the information to get him on the stand, only for George to betray him.

Susan Aderin as the mysterious Angela in EastEnders speaks with a solicitor. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With a nasty last word on what he thought about George, Eddie led a shaken Gloria away; but once alone, George told Elaine that he thought he had just seen his mother but had missed the chance to meet her. Is the mysterious woman Angela really who George thinks she is?

If you have been affected by the issues in this article surrounding racism and hate crime, please visit the website Stop Hate UK for independent and confidential support to people affected by hate crime, including confidential hate crime reporting services in various parts of the UK. For more support, see BBC Action Line.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

