And now the show will be back for both a second run and a Christmas special, with Channel 4's Chief Creative Officer Ian Katz calling the series "a breath of fresh air."

"It celebrated ordinary people doing something extraordinary for the sheer love of it," he said, as reported by The Sun.

“From 94-year-old widower George, who played in Glasgow station, to Lucy, the blind 13-year-old who stole the nation’s hearts.”

Although no details have been revealed so far about an air date, it is understood that season 2 will consist of seven episodes – expanded from five in the first run – while judges Mika and Lang Lang will return alongside Winkleman.

Illingworth has already gone on to great success after winning the first season, performing at the Coronation concert in May, and so competition is sure to be tight in the show's second outing.

