Brand new five-part series The Piano sets cameras up on pianos in train stations across the UK, with the best amateur musicians unwittingly being watched by the show's judges Mika and professional artist Lang Lang.

Claudia Winkleman is back on our screens this month and while it's unfortunately not for another season of The Traitors , it is for Channel 4's brand new pianist competition.

In each episode, one lucky pianist will secure a place in the final and compete for the chance to play on one of the world's most prestigious stages.

Featuring an all-star judging panel and a number of emotional backstories, here's everything you need to know about The Piano.

The Piano airs on Wednesday 15th February at 9pm on Channel 4.

The series will air across five weeks on Channel 4, with amateur pianists being invited to play on public pianos in London St Pancras, Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham train stations.

What is The Piano about?

Mika, Lang Lang and Claudia, with Harrison (contestant) on The Piano.

The Piano is a new factual reality show which sees cameras placed around pianos in train stations, from London St Pancras to Glasgow, with classical pianist Lang Lang and pop star Mika secretly watching to see who will play the instrument.

Channel 4 teases: "From nonagenarians who have been playing for 80 years to 12-year-olds who have never played in public before, those who taught themselves to play the classics in lockdown to players who feel the music, composing pieces about their life experiences, and someone with no sight who against all the odds has mastered Chopin, commuters in train stations across the country will be stopped in their tracks as heartfelt, emotional and uplifting performances take place."

Each episode, Mike and Lang Lang will pick one performer to be given a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform on one of the world's most prestigious stages.

In the final, the four amazing pianists, one from each train station, will showcase their talent in solo performances in front of an audience of thousands.

The Piano host

The Piano is hosted by TV presenter and broadcaster Claudia Winkleman, who is best known for fronting Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors.

Winkleman has also presented Let's Sing and Dance, The Great British Sewing Bee, One Question, Britain's Best Home Cook, Hell's Kitchen and other series, as well as her Saturday mid-morning shows on BBC Radio 2.

The Piano judges

Claudia, Mika and Lang Lang in the reveal room on The Piano. Channel 4

Secretly watching the artists take to the public pianos are professional musician Lang Lang and pop star Mika.

Lang Lang is an award-winning Chinese pianist who has previously appeared in Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World and carried the torch through Hornchuch at the London 2012 Olympics. He has played with the Berlin Philharmonic, the Vienna Philharmonic and has played for President Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth II and other high profile figures.

Mika is a Lebanese singer-songwriter who rose to fame in 2007 with his album Life in Cartoon Motion, particular the hit song Grace Kelly. He has since served as a judge and mentor on the French version of The Voice and Italy's X Factor, and last year he co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Piano trailer

Channel 4 is yet to release a trailer for The Piano, however watch this space – we'll update the page as and when a clip comes in.

The Piano airs on Wednesday 15th February at 9pm on Channel 4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

