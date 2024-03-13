Stanton is played by Tobias Menzies, who is no stranger to playing real-life figures, having previously portrayed Prince Philip in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown.

However, with Stanton having lived over 100 years before Philip, playing the two roles is a markedly different prospect.

RadioTimes.com spoke with Menzies exclusively, and he revealed the ways in which preparing for the two roles differed.

He said: "The honest truth is you have a bit more licence, because they can't, like, point to the footage of him walking into a supermarket and go, 'That's not what he's like.'

"So, I guess, a bit more leeway to create the character that we needed for the centre of this story. And it goes without saying, it's not a documentary, it's a piece of reimagining."

Tobias Menzies in The Crown season 3. Netflix, Sophie Mutevelian

Menzies continued: "I guess I was keen to bring to it a sense of the kind of political creatures that were running the US then. They were men of, I get the sense, great moral purpose, a great deal of vision about what the country that they were building should or shouldn't be, and they were also men of argument, I think.

"You know, they could speak to a room, hold an argument over probably many hours. When you read the books, the political debate at the time was certainly not short on words.

"So yeah, I guess the kind of heat and the fact that it was a country at the beginning of its story."

Manhunt is based on James L Swanson's non-fiction book Manhunt: The 12 day chase for Abraham Lincoln's Killer, and has been described as "a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history".

