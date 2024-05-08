However, when she had a harsh disagreement with Whitney over the latter's behaviour, Lauren found herself turning to Whitney's boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar), who was feeling equally alienated, and the pair had a one-night stand.

This betrayal was discovered by Lauren's cousin Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), who unleashed her fury on the pair but agreed to keep it a secret to protect pregnant Whitney's health and happiness.

Yet, next week, the drama looks set to potentially explode at Whitney and Zack's joint 'sten' do after their shock engagement.

Speaking in a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, actress Jacqueline Jossa has discussed how Lauren is dealing with the secrets and lies.

Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer, right) is well aware of Lauren's actions. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

How is Lauren coping with the guilt she feels about sleeping with Zack?‌

"I think it comes in waves for Lauren. There are moments when she wants to bury it and take it to the grave, where she just wants to let Zack and Whitney be happy and pretend it never happened. Then there is the wave of 'I'm not my dad' which comes over Lauren where she wants to come out and tell the truth. That's where she believes Whitney deserves more than a partner like Zack and a best friend like Lauren, and she wants her to be happy. It's very much instant regret from Lauren the moment after it happens."

Does this tap into Lauren's fear of being just like her dad, Max?

"Yes, it does. It's so funny because I randomly watched an episode from 2012 from the archive on BBC iPlayer, and Lauren was drunk and was having a moment, saying, 'I'm going to turn out just like my dad!' I thought, 'OMG, yes, she has!' This is a huge part of Lauren's regret and a huge part of why she did it in the first place. She knows she's capable of being a good person, but when she's hurt, she wants to hurt others, and she gets that from her dad. She hits the self-destruct but has instant regrets because she's got Tanya's conscience. Once the deed is done, both Zack and Lauren wish it never happened. They were friends, and that's all they were, and it's a shame."‌

Bianca slapped Lauren when she found out. Is Bianca's involvement making this bad situation even worse for Lauren?‌

"Bianca's slap was iconic! When I read that script, I was so excited. The fallout of Lauren and Zack betraying Whitney is so exciting, brilliant and really well done. Bianca finding out is the cherry on top because Lauren is truly terrified of her. There aren't too many people that Lauren is scared of, but she is of Bianca, and I think Whitney would be on the list as well; she wouldn't want to mess with Whitney either."

Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) dresses up for the 'Sten' do but is the party about to come to an abrupt end? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

How does Lauren feel when Whitney asks her to be her maid of honour after falling out with Bianca?

‌"It is super awkward for Lauren – I even felt awkward filming it myself! It's one of those situations where you think, 'I can't be here, this is wrong!' Lauren loves her friend and wants to make her happy, and if she acts too weird, Whitney will notice, so she has to play along. But ultimately, Lauren probably wants to move back to New Zealand at that moment."

Does she fear this might tip Bianca over the edge?

‌"Definitely! She's treading on eggshells because she doesn't want Whitney to find out, but she also doesn't want to push Bianca so much that she comes out with it in front of everyone in true EastEnders style! That could happen at any point, and Lauren is well aware of that."

Are both Zack and Lauren scared of what they have to lose?

"Yes, Zack could lose everything, but Lauren would lose a lot, too. Lauren and Whitney have been best friends for years – almost 14 years, and they are sort of related. I honestly feel bad for them both because it was so stupid. It wasn't like there was lust there, and it would lead to a full-blown affair. It was just two people being in a really bad place, making the stupidest decision they could make and having to live with the consequences. They both have daddy issues!

"It's a huge arc in Lauren's story and Max is a massive influence on everything she does – for better and worse. When it's better, she's thinking, 'I don't want to be anything like him', and when it's for worse, it's when she can't help herself becoming more and more like Max."

Will Lauren come clean to Whitney? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lauren tries to share doubts about Zack with Whitney – how does that backfire?‌

"Ever since she's been back, Lauren has been Zack's biggest fan and rooting for him. She insisted that Whitney should tell him about Britney, for example. So, this weird flip to 'He's not good enough for you' comes out of nowhere. Whitney sees it as jealousy because Lauren hasn't got a lot going on in her love life, and I think there's an element of truth to that."

How do they end up getting locked in Bianca's taco van?‌

"Penny can see that Lauren is super distressed about something, and Lauren panics and tells her that it's a stupid argument with Whitney. But because it's Whitney's hen do, Penny takes things into her own hands and locks them in the taco van to sort out their troubles. She thinks that when they are ready, they'll come out and dance the night away. But things don't pan out like that…"

Does Lauren panic when Whitney's waters break?

‌"There are so many different thoughts going through her mind. The first is that she has to try to keep Whitney calm, and the second is that they need to get out of there because they don't want Whitney to have a baby in a taco van. There's also the horrible thought that she might deliver Whitney's baby, having slept with her fiancé. But ultimately, all she cares about is Whitney and the baby's safety."

