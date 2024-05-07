A voiceover then asks: "Will Whitney finally get her happy ever after?"

McGarty has already filmed her final scenes as Whitney, in the role she has played on the soap since 2008. While we don't know the exact date of her departure, it is expected to air this month on BBC One.

You can watch the emotional trailer right here now.

Whitney's final storyline has seen her fostering troubled teen Britney through illegal means, creating a gulf between her and boyfriend Zack.

Zack then cheated on Whitney, who is pregnant, with her best friend Lauren, and since uncovering this secret, Whitney's mother Bianca has been withholding it from her, hoping to keep her happy and healthy.

Earlier this year, McGarty teased what fans can expect from her final storyline in three words: "Drama, deceit and chaos."

Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean for an EastEnders trailer. BBC

Speaking to Inside Soap magazine in August 2023, McGarty said that she hoped Whitney would get her "happy ending", just as is teased in the new trailer.

She said: "As a viewer, and after playing her for so long, Whitney deserves a happy ending. The majority of comments online and when I speak to people in the street are along the lines of, 'When is Whitney going to have her happy ending?' and I think it's time."

But will that come to pass? We'll just have to wait and see...

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

