Patrick finally found out what happened to his beloved Yolande at the hands of evil Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler), and the pair went through an emotional journey together coming to terms with the news.

Yolande was unable to share her abuse with Patrick and so enlisted the help of Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) to help her break the news.

Patrick was furious, and insisted he was going to confront the pastor.

He started running out to the street, but Yolande stopped him and pulled him back inside.

A horrid (and false) realisation came to his mind as he wondered if Yolande had known exactly what the pastor wanted, and she'd turned her head in order to impress him.

Yolande delivered a powerful monologue about how she certainly didn't have any part to play in the pastor's disgusting desires, while lamenting the lack of education for older women about consent.

Rudolph Walker as Patrick Trueman and Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Patrick saw the error of his ways and insisted he would stand by his woman, hinting that maybe he would even leave the country with her and she might leave her ordeal in Walford to move to Trinidad.

But Yolande was firm: it wasn't them who should leave, it's Clayton.

Yolande insisted she wasn't going to see the police about the pastor, but she would speak to the church about it.

As the emotional episode came to an end, Yolande and Patrick sat in each other's arms on the sofa, stronger than ever.

Will Yolande get revenge?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

