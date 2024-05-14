Those who have been watching episodes early on BBC iPlayer will be well-acquainted with George's son – and the fact he has a few secrets up his sleeve.

But who is the actor bringing Junior to life? Read on for everything we know about Micah Balfour.

Who is Micah Balfour?

Colin Salmon as George Knight and Micah Balfour as Junior Knight for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Balfour is a Peckham-born actor whose career spans roles in some of the most beloved British soaps, as well as on stage, including with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

More like this

He began acting for TV in 2005, when he was cast as Asher Campbell in The Bill. He later played a different role, PC Benjamin Gayle, in the police drama until its cancellation.

In early May, it was announced that he would join the EastEnders cast as George Knight's son.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said of Balfour's arrival: "I’m delighted to welcome Micah Balfour to the cast of EastEnders as he takes on the role of Junior Knight.

"Although Junior has been referenced since the Knights arrived in the Square, the audience knows very little about George’s son and the circumstances behind their estrangement.

"Junior arrives in Walford following an unlikely meeting with his dad, and is quickly thrust into the heart of the drama. However, it will soon become apparent to viewers that there is more to Junior than meets the eye."

How old is Micah Balfour?

Balfour was born in 1978, which would make 45 years old.

He'll turn 46 in July this year.

What has Micah Balfour previously starred in?

Balfour began his career in The Bill in 2005. Following the crime drama's cancellation in 2010, Balfour appeared in the Doctor Who Christmas special that year alongside Matt Smith, Karen Gillan and Sir Michael Gambon.

EastEnders is not Balfour's first rodeo on the soaps circuit, however. The actor played Dr Jermaine Bailey in Emmerdale between 2015 and 2016.

Balfour also guest starred in an episode of Death in Paradise back in season 12.

Recently, he had a role in BBC hit factual drama The Gold, in which he played Keith Potts, an associate of Gordon Parry.

Balfour has also appeared in Royal Shakespeare Company productions of Richard III, All's Well That Ends Well and Much Ado About Nothing.

What has Micah Balfour said about joining EastEnders?

Micah Balfour in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The actor released a statement shortly after his EastEnders role was made official.

"I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of EastEnders as part of the Knight family," he said.

"I grew up watching the show and many of the characters have been part of my life for as long as I can remember, so walking onto the Square for the first time was the most surreal experience of my career!"

He added: "It’s a privilege to work with Colin Salmon, who I’ve watched with admiration for many years, and Francesca Henry and Molly Rainford, who are dynamite on screen, as well as the amazing Harriet Thorpe and Kellie Bright.

"Junior is an exciting character to play as he’s a complex man, and he’s going to cause a bit of a stir!”

Is Micah Balfour on Instagram?

Yes, Balfour is on Instagram as @micahb4.

He regularly shares casting and filming updates, including behind-the-scenes on the sets of The Gold and Death in Paradise.

Is Micah Balfour on Twitter?

Yes, Balfour is also on X, formerly known as Twitter.

You can follow him on @MicahBalfour.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.