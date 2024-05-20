When Cindy tried to stop troubled George risking his life in underground boxing, they reconnected and shared a kiss, which they agreed was a mistake.

Elaine has tried her best to be a strong support to George - often, it has to be said, to the detriment of her relationship with her own daughter, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who is also struggling.

Last week, when George failed to open up to Elaine at every turn, she revealed she knew that he had kissed Cindy after overhearing a heated confrontation, and threw him out of The Queen Vic.

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) is ready to face her love rival in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

This week, George wakes up on the sofa at pal Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) house after his quick exit from the pub.

Meanwhile, his daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) visit mum Cindy, ordering her to stay away from George after their recent closeness.

Elaine hears Anna, Gina and Linda gossiping about her problems with George, and tells them to mind their own business.

But soon after, Elaine heads over to the Beales' to see Cindy, telling her that she can have George if she wants him, because they're all over.

Who will come out on top? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy, however, replies that Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) is the man for her, prompting Elaine to order Cindy to leave George alone once and for all! Does this mean that Elaine is considering forgiving George after all?

Also this week, George witnesses his three kids bonding, and feels left out. But he later bonds with son Junior's (Micah Balfour) wife Monique (Busayo Ige) over their Ghanian heritage, and she offers to help him connect with his culture.

As things finally begin to look up for George, can he reconcile with Elaine, or might he decide his heart lies with Cindy?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

