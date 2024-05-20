Last week, Whitney gave birth to baby Dolly in emotional scenes, and as the BBC soap returned, she and fiancé Zack Hudson (James Farrar) were all smiles as they basked in the joy of their newborn daughter.

But Whitney was worried by foster daughter Britney Wainwright's (Lola Campbell) subdued behaviour, unaware that the youngster had recently discovered Zack's fling with Whit's best mate Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

Zack asked Britney to come and buy nappies with him so he could talk her into keeping quiet, insisting that she would be ruining everything if she told the truth.

Meanwhile, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was put out when she realised that Zack and Whitney's wedding was cancelled, despite all her preparations at The Queen Vic.

Whitney eventually declared that she wanted to wed Zack that day after all, and the bride was radiant as she sang and danced ahead of the ceremony.

Dressed as a bridesmaid along with Whitney's niece Lily Slater (Lillia Turner), Britney remained conflicted as Lily updated her on Whitney's heartbreak with men.

Assuming Britney was feeling left out due to the baby, Whitney shared a sweet moment with her, ensuring Britney knew how much she loved her too.

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) also dropped by, unable to attend the wedding but wanting to wish Whitney well.

Soon, family and friends gathered at the registry office, where Zack's guilt overwhelmed him and he told Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) that he needed to confess his infidelity.

Furious Bianca pointed out that Zack had missed his chance, and warned him off destroying Whitney's special day. As the bride and groom began their vows, Whit announced that she knew Zack would never hurt her.

This prompted Britney to interrupt, revealing that, in fact, Zack had already cheated on Whitney - with Lauren! How will Whit react to this bombshell?

