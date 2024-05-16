As Whitney and Zack prepare to tie the knot, Britney drops the secret.

What will Whitney say when she finds out? James Farrar opens up on the drama awaiting fans of EastEnders.

For the last couple of weeks, Zack has been holding in the huge secret that he slept with Lauren. How do you think this has affected him?

"Having Bianca on his back has probably been the biggest hurdle, because he realises that having a mum on side is essential. Equally, he probably knows deep down that secrets like this will always come out when a lot of people know about it.

"So, he’s papering over cracks and he’s trying to pretend that none of it has happened. Deep down, he knows that his actions were not right, but I think he realises that his relationship had cracks and he acted on that, which he now definitely regrets."

Why do you think Zack slept with Lauren? Is it because he’s been rejected by Whitney, or do you think he’s in self-destruct mode?

"Both. It’s the sense of rejection. Whitney made it clear that she would choose Britney over Zack. Zack has been walked away from in every single relationship he’s ever been in. As a foster kid, he’s never really had unconditional love from anyone bar Sharon. He thought he had that with Whitney, but he gave Whitney so many opportunities to be truthful [about Britney’s fostering] and she didn’t, so he feels betrayed.

"This, combined with all of his insecurities and his inability to deal with emotions, he’s reacted and made probably the biggest mistake of his life."

Whitney and Zack are a vision of happiness at the start of the week. Can you explain how they’re feeling with the new arrival of baby Dolly?

"It’s what he’s wanted his whole life. Dolly is his life, and although he feels like he needs to be with Whitney, which is why he impulsively decides to marry her, Dolly is number one deep down."

Will Whitney and Zack get married?

Britney now knows about Zack’s secret. How does he feel about it all, and does Zack have a plan to sort it?

"No plan. He’s rolling with the punches, and is just terrified that Whitney is going to find out."

Whitney starts to grow suspicious of Britney’s behaviour, but this results in the decision to go ahead with the wedding as planned. What is Zack’s thought process behind this?

"I think it’s his get out of jail card. It’s genuinely hard for Zack to go ahead with it without being honest and open to Whitney, and he has tried to be honest at different occasions - but in true EastEnders style, it all comes out at the wrong moment…"

It’s clear that Zack feels guilty before the wedding. Why doesn’t he tell Sharon and Martin about what’s happened between him and Lauren?

"Shame, and the hope that he can keep this secret. I think Sharon’s reaction would break his heart the most. She’s trusted him and has seen him turn his life around and has supported him through so many life events over the past year, so it’s that fear of disappointing her."

How does Zack feel when he sees Whitney walking down the aisle?

"There is no one else in the world at that point, apart from Dolly and Whitney. He’s forgotten that Lauren is in the room, and that Britney and Bianca are watching and they know the secret. His eyes are just focused on her as she says her vows."

Just as Whitney and Zack are about to say "I do", Britney drops the bombshell and reveals all to Whitney. Do you think Zack has what it takes to save this situation?

"He’s determined to try and rectify the situation as he ultimately doesn’t want to lose Dolly because of this."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

