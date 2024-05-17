Freddie Slater (Brazier) and his great-grandmother Big Mo Harris (Morse) will reprise their roles on the main soap from Monday 20th May 2024 but their return won't be without complications.

The mini-series shows Freddie living a life away from Walford in his great-grandmother's caravan and shows them both getting up to mischief.

Across the six episodes, viewers will see Freddie's close relaitonship with Big Mo and also see him wind her up by exercising his mischievous muscles to prank her.

Among the other astories of the mini-series, Freddie will be grappling with his ADHD diagnosis and educate both viewers and Big Mo about living life with ADHD.

It also becomes clear that - awkwardly for Freddie's best friend Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) - that Freddie still has feelings for Bobby's girlfriend Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

The series was first announced earlier this year when the pair's returns to the soap were confirmed.

Speaking of her comeback at the time, Morse said: “I’m delighted to be coming home to Walford to bring Mo back to life. EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to be reunited with my on screen family, who are like my family, as well as old and new faces.”

EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back Laila Morse to the role of Mo Harris. Although her time away from the Square has been short-lived, the Slater family has endured a huge amount of drama since she last appeared on screen and Mo’s return will be no different.

"We’re delighted to welcome Laila back permanently as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside great-grandson Freddie.”

Brazier has been absent from EastEnders since October 2023 due to his participation in Strictly Come Dancing, while Morse last appeared in a guest role in 2022.

