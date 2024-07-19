Another way in which the soap has experimented in the past year was seen during the 2024 London Marathon, where Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick took part in character as Honey and Jay Mitchell, and filmed scenes which were added into the programme at the last minute before broadcast.

Speaking exclusively at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, Barton and Borthwick reflected on the experience, admitting that they were at first reluctant to do it.

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Mitchell and Emma Barton as Honey Mitchell. BBC

Barton said: "We were a bit shocked I think, we were a bit nervous. We did it before, five years ago, but not very well. So it was a bit scary, but an honour at the same time."

Borthwick added: "Yeah, we can tell the truth now. We was like 'What?! What do you mean, like, what?!' Don't wanna do it.' But, anyway, obviously we ended up doing it and we're really pleased that we did 'cause actually it was a really good day."

Borthwick also spoke about how the arrivals of Teddy, Harry and Barney Mitchell has been stirring things up in the Mitchell family, and how fans can expect this to play out.

He said: "[It's] been really good. The boys are great! Any new additional Mitchells are always welcome, aren't they? I'm sure that there will be plenty of Mitchell drama with them three and the old Mitchells coming up."

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.