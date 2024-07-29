After Tommy hit Kat last week, she pushed him to the floor, and Tommy reported her to the police for physical abuse. Tommy retracted his statement after adoptive dad Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) warned that he and his brothers could be taken into care, but his abusive behaviour continued.

In the laundrette, Kat ordered Tommy to do some work, but struggled to keep her composure after recent events. Kat then told Alfie that social services were closing the case, but they would still be keeping an eye on Tommy when he returned to school.

Alfie tried to persuade Kat to go on holiday with her sisters, while he stayed home to look after the boys. Kat insisted that she needed to be in Walford to deal with Tommy.

But the day took another turn when Tommy informed her he was joining Ricky Branning (Frankie Day) and Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) at the park.

Kat told Tommy to take Bert (Elliot Briffett) and Ernie (Cody Briffett) with him, and he begrudgingly agreed. But Ricky and Denzel were horrified when Tommy's rough kickabout skills led to an injury for one of the twins.

Kat stepped in to tell Tommy off, but he menacingly ordered his mother to "watch herself" unless she wanted another call from social services.

Kat was shaken as she wondered who Tommy had turned into, later updating Alfie on what had happened. Kat added that she needed help, and Alfie vowed to be there for her.

But with Tommy's dark warning hanging in the air, can Kat and Alfie overcome the youngster's shocking attitude and violent actions?

EastEnders is working with Family Based Solutions, PEGS and NSPCC on this hard-hitting storyline.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

