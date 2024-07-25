Earlier this week, Kat was punched in the stomach by her son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall), and she shoved him to the floor in defence. Tommy later reported his mum to the police, telling them that she had been hitting him!

Officers arrived at the flat to speak to Kat, who made an excuse to leave the room, accosting Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) as he arrived home to update him on the situation. Alfie was shocked when Kat revealed what had gone on between her and Tommy, and he left to find the youngster.

At the Slater home, Alfie expressed his disgust in Tommy for attacking his own mother, and wondered who his son was turning into.

More like this

Alfie then explained that, rather than Tommy being allowed to move in with former stepfather Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) as he wanted, social services would step in and he would end up in foster care, with his twin brothers also likely to be separated from their parents and each other.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, as Alfie pointed out to Tommy that he clearly hadn't thought his actions through, Kat was quizzed by police on her relationship status, having split with Phil, co-parented with Alfie and had a baby fathered by Alfie's late cousin Michael Moon (Steve John Shepherd).

Finally, Alfie returned with Tommy, and the police had a chat with him, with Kat banned from being present. They emerged to reveal that Tommy had admitted he lied about Kat hitting him, out of spite because she had refused to buy him new trainers.

As the parents were informed that their file would be kept open for now, Tommy fled the room, moodily adding that he wouldn't be making such a call again.

But as Alfie assured Kat that Tommy loved her, Kat was quick to reply that nothing was ever going to be the same again. And with EastEnders confirming a harrowing child-to-parent abuse storyline, her fears are sadly well-founded.

EastEnders is working with Family Based Solutions, PEGS and NSPCC on this hard-hitting storyline.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.