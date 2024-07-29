As his pregnant partner Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) told Reiss that Debbie would have wanted him to happy, she had no idea what he was truly capable of.

The police arrived to inform Reiss that Debbie's post-mortem had been completed, so he could now go and see her in the mortuary while they awaited the results.

Guilty Reiss was reluctant to see Debbie, and took issue with Sonia's repeated claims that he was devoted to Debbie "right to the end".

Hugh and Brenda in EastEnders.

In the Square, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) ordered Reiss to get him a return on his "investment", and thieving Reiss tried and failed to fob him off.

Later, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) confided that spending time with late baby daughter Peach had been a comfort to him, which led to a change of heart for Reiss.

Meanwhile, Sonia had clocked his angry exchange with Phil, and when Reiss told her Phil was hassling him, she planned to confront Phil.

Reiss was forced to admit that he had stolen from Phil and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) to pay for Debbie's care home fees, and Sonia was furious that he had lied to her yet again. When she had calmed down, Sonia insisted that Phil could wait while Reiss dealt with his grief.

At the mortuary, Reiss spent some private time alone with Debbie, recalling how much she had loved the sunshine. The moment was almost touching, save for the dark truth of how the poor woman had died.

Before leaving the room, Reiss took Debbie's engagement ring from her finger and pocketed it. But on their way out of the hospital, Reiss and Sonia came face-to-face with Debbie's parents, Brenda (Nichola McAuliffe) and Hugh Collins (Michael Bertenshaw).

Brenda expressed her confusion at how quickly Debbie had deteriorated, vowing to get answers over her death. Will Brenda and Hugh uncover Reiss's crime?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

