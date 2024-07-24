The BBC One soap has seen the accountant struggling financially in recent weeks amid his expensive fertility journey with his partner Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) while also playing for the care of his comatose wife Debbie Colwell (Jenny Meier).

As debt piles up and costs mount for Reiss he and Sonia have turned to other forms of income, but recently viewers have seen Reiss attempt to con his new client Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) out of money by lying that she is paying due tax costs.

On Wednesday, Reiss continued to lie to Sonia about where his latest money-making scheme has been successful.

However, Sharon proved to be a thorn in Reiss's side when she approached him asking for the VAT receipt - potentially exposing his actions.

Yet, Reiss proved an agile liar, explaining that he found a loophole for her to avoid paying the additional costs.

Still desperate to make money, Reiss then decided to initiate a new plan by promising to double Sharon's money on a new investment.

Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman, left) continued his scheme to defraud Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean, right). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon's ex-husband and business partner Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) proved the major obstacle to Reiss's scheme, however, refusing to let the boxing club business pay into the scheme during a meeting at Peggy's.

Sharon overruled Phil, however, and decided she would permit Reiss to invest the business' funds in the new investment.

Phil did not remain convinced and put the frighteners on Reiss by threatening to kill him if he did not produce double the investment when asked.

Following Sonia's visit to comatose Debbie in the care home, a distressed Reiss paid a visit to his wife and shut the door behind him.

Reiss spoke to Debbie about the latest developments and struggles in his life and how sad he is about the "half-life" that is being lived.

Claiming that he has only "one chance" left and that was if she passed away, a crying Reiss removed the pillow from beneath Debbie's head and tearfully began pressing it down on her head to smother her to death at the end of the episode.

Will Reiss murder Debbie and will this spell the end of his troubles? Somehow we doubt it...

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.