While Ayesha rejected Nish’s apparent attempts to ask for forgiveness for his murder of her husband Hardeep, she bonded with Suki and revealed that she had reciprocated Suki’s feelings and was now an out-and-proud Sikh woman who is a member of the LGBTQIA* community and even runs an organisation for the community.

A vengeful Nish, however, utilised the reunion to plant a seed of doubt in the mind of Suki’s partner and his old love rival, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), suggesting Ayesha could challenge their romance.

In Tuesday’s episode, Eve bristled somewhat at home as Suki proudly listed Ayesha’s achievements but was made to feel better when Suki made clear how happy it made her to catch up with Ayesha but only would do what made Eve comfortable.

Later, Eve confided in her legal wife and best friend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) about the situation but was encouraged to ignore Nish’s mind games and put her all into her relationship with Suki.

As the episode continued, Eve had another encounter with Nish in Kathy‘s Cafe and he continued to drip poison in her ear about Ayesha’s presence and the close bond and affinity she shares with Suki which Eve could never match. Nish even compared Eve’s current position to his own during Suki and Eve’s adulterous affair. Eve grew angry and withdrew from the conversation.

Overhearing troubled killer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) discuss his need to make cash and issues selling his late wife Debbie’s wedding ring, Eve was keen to make a grand gesture and bought it from him.

Finally, in the Queen Vic pub where the Panesar-Gulati family were all present, Suki and Eve enjoyed a drink with Ayesha when Eve, having rehearsed words in Punjabi to propose to her, got down on one knee in front of everyone.

A flabbergasted Suki looked down in shock as Eve awaited a response. Will Suki say yes to Eve’s proposal?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

