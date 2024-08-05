But, after a heartwarming catch-up with Suki, where the pair revealed their past feelings for each other, it didn't take long for Ayesha to put Nish firmly in his place.

In the wake of her powerhouse debut on the BBC soap, Rouass reveals all on Ayesha's complex emotions and why her alter ego knows how to handle nasty Nish, and hints at unresolved feelings between Ayesha and Suki.

The actress also discusses her joy at working on EastEnders, and reveals her previous working relationship with co-star Chowdhry.

Read all about it in this brand new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press.

What is it like for Ayesha to see Suki again?

"It’s been a real shock for Ayesha because there’s a lot she’s had to live with since she last saw Suki. When her husband was murdered, she never got to have her say about what happened, and she really needed to.

"That’s why she agreed to meet Nish when he contacted her. Back when it happened, Ayesha’s biggest emotion was anger, and in that anger, there was no space to talk to Suki. So, there are lots of layers of emotions now she’s finally face-to-face with her again."

Does she still have feelings for Suki?

"Definitely, it’s that first love thing, isn’t it? Ayesha has got all these feelings for Suki that even she doesn’t understand. There’s a kind of nostalgia when she seeks Suki for the bond they shared back then, because her life is so different now. She’s trying to process these complicated emotions while coping with seeing the man who killed her husband."

Ayesha has already stood up to Nish. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What does she make of Eve?

"Ayesha really likes Eve, actually. There is probably a bit of jealousy there from Ayesha, but only in a nice way. Ayesha and Eve haven’t really had the chance to get to know each other, but she gets a nice vibe from her, which I understand because Eve is a really lovely person who wears her heart on her sleeve."

Is she surprised that Suki has come out?

"I think she is because the last time Ayesha saw Suki she was married with kids. There’s a lot of bravery in what Suki has done, to come out and live her life authentically, and Ayesha acknowledges that. She knows the courage it takes to change your life around like that and didn’t see that happening for Suki, so the fact it has is inspiring."

Does she realise Nish is trying to use her to hurt Suki?

"Oh yes, Ayesha is not stupid. She can see what he’s doing. Remember, Ayesha lived next door to Nish for years and was close to Suki, who would have spoken to her about her husband.

"As an outsider, you always see that manipulation more clearly than the person being manipulated. So, she’s well aware of what Nish is doing in trying to push her and Suki together. But there’s no doubt he’s right to think there might still be feelings there, given all that history between them."

Suki and Ayesha had a heart-to-heart. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

How does Ayesha feel about Nish?

"She probably has hate in her heart for Nish because what happened to Hardeep, her husband, wasn’t an accident. She now knows that the circumstances that led to Nish killing Hardeep are not what she thought, and Suki was involved inadvertently.

"So she’s not going to tolerate this behaviour from Nish, even if he is dying. It is amazing that Nish still can’t let things lie even now. Imagine if Nish could take that energy and do something good with it - he could move mountains!"

Can you tease how Ayesha might feel when Eve proposes to Suki in front of her?

"It comes out of the blue, and it’s going to be really hard for Ayesha to control her emotions. She is so overwhelmed by everything that’s happening, and how she feels about Suki having seen her again for the first time in so many years. So it’s going to be a very pivotal moment for Ayesha, that’s for sure."

What's Ayesha's next move with Nish? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What was it like to work with Navin Chowdhry, Balvinder Sopal and Heather Peace on this storyline?

"Working with Navin is always a pleasure - he’s like a brother to me. We’ve worked on many projects together over the past 20 years, and it’s great to know you’ve got somebody you are so close to on a job like this. Both Balvinder and Heather were so lovely to work with, and made me feel right at home."

What's the reaction been like to you coming into EastEnders for this guest stint?

"It’s been mental! I’ve done movies with some big-name people on huge sets in LA and Morrocco, but I’ve never had a response like this. Now it’s like, 'Have you met Phil? Have you met Phil?' People go crazy for EastEnders, and I get it because I’m the same.

"When my friend Nitin Ganatra was cast as Masood, I was like, 'You get to go into The Queen Vic!' When I first went onto the set, I think my heart skipped a beat. It is so iconic to walk onto Albert Square - I loved it."

Was your EastEnders experience everything you hoped it would be?

"Everything and more. I’ve always wanted to do EastEnders, and when it was offered to me, I thought, 'There is no chance I’m not doing this because I have to experience it once in my lifetime!' It’s the most excited I’ve ever been to go to work. Being in EastEnders feels like being part of British television history, so it was such a beautiful experience for me."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

