When Fraser (Greg Esplin), an associate of Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), offered Linda a deal to retract her statement for Dean's murder trial in return for his confession to her rape, her son Johnny (Charlie Suff) was horrified.

Linda fatally stabbed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) at Christmas, but Dean has been framed for the crime. However, Linda decided to take the deal in order to finally get closure on what Dean did to her a decade ago, wanting to stop drinking and get her life back.

Johnny insisted that Linda couldn't trust Dean to admit the truth; but Linda was adamant. Gathering together co-conspirators Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Johnny explained Linda's intentions, and Sharon vowed to stop her.

Sharon failed to change Linda's mind, so she told Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who also knows the full story. Phil stormed round to bully Linda out of her plans, but still, Linda would not be swayed – even when fellow alcoholic Phil pointed out that Dean's hypothetical rape confession wouldn't be enough to deter her from drinking.

Later, Linda reminded Johnny that he and his older siblings had been brought up without the shadow of Linda's demons, and now she wanted younger children Ollie and Annie to experience the same happy memories.

She felt this was the only way to do so, and made a furtive call to meet Fraser at Peggy's bar; while Johnny made a call of his own.

Linda revealed to Fraser that she would only take back her witness statement when Dean's admission was signed and with the police. He agreed to the terms, insisting that this must put an end to everything.

But the pair's meeting was interrupted by Jack, who arrested Fraser for blackmail and perverting the course of justice.

Johnny confirmed that this was down to him, as he simply couldn't let Linda go through with Dean's deal. But Linda was angry, wanting to fix herself without his help.

Back at The Queen Vic, Linda was bottling up when she found an envelope with her name on it propped up on the bar. Inside, a typed message read: "I know what you did at Christmas. Liar!"

Who knows about Linda's murderous actions, and how will she and The Six – and their male protectors – handle this menacing threat?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.