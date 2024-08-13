5 EastEnders spoilers next week: Sonia and Reiss arrested – plus news about Ben

We all know Reiss is guilty, but will Sonia take the fall instead?

There are big consequences over the murder of Debbie Colwell (played by Jenny Meier) next week, as her widower Reiss (Jonny Freeman) is arrested alongside his pregnant fiancée, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) !

Meanwhile, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) insists that secret lover Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) must make a choice – will her demand have the desired effect?

Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) risks his relationship with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), while Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) must pass on tough news about son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

Finally, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) upsets Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) – before an intriguing family secret is teased…

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers from 19th – 22nd August 2024.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell arrested for Debbie Colwell’s murder

Reiss is a nervous wreck as Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) deadline arrives for repayment, and he tries to convince Sonia to go for a day out so he can escape. Sonia refuses, and she’s touched when Kathy offers to throw her an engagement party.

Meanwhile, a raging Phil turns up on their doorstep, and Reiss is forced to admit to Sonia that he’s meant to pay Phil today, but won’t be able to.

Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) calm the situation down, and Sonia buys Reiss some time by pleading with Sharon.

But then Teddy decides to take on the debt from Phil, telling a shocked Reiss, who shakes on the deal. Reiss hopes it’s not too good to be true, and Sonia is rattled when Sharon reveals that Teddy has taken over the debt, which Reiss hadn’t told her.

Sonia is also worried about her eight-week viability scan, and at the hospital, she confronts Reiss, telling him it’s madness to make a deal with someone they barely know.

Back on the Square, Martin Fowler (James Bye) quietly warns Reiss that the police have been asking questions about him and Debbie. At home, Reiss has a panic attack and Sonia tries to support him.

Later, they head to their engagement party at The Queen Vic, but the celebrations are interrupted by the police, who arrest both Sonia and Reiss for Debbie’s murder!

Sonia and Reiss are questioned by detectives, who have physical evidence that Debbie was murdered. With Sonia having visited Debbie in the hours before Reiss suffocated his wife with her own pillow, will Sonia be framed for the crime?

2. Cindy Beale gives Junior Knight an ultimatum

George Knight (Colin Salmon) urges daughter Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) to find out who her brother Junior’s mystery woman is – unaware it’s George’s ex-wife Cindy!

Cindy spots Gina trying to break into Junior’s phone at Beale’s Eels, and when Gina admits what she’s trying to find out, Cindy quickly alerts Junior. Later, Cindy is angry when Junior fails to show up for a secret meet-up.

When she arrives at The Vic to find Junior introducing a date called Maxine to his family, Junior insists to a seething Cindy that this is merely to distract his dad and sisters from the truth.

But Cindy remains furious, and things get worse when Gina gossips that Junior slept with Maxine. Cindy gives Junior the cold shoulder, and he accuses her of overreacting. Cindy gives him an ultimatum – if he wants her, he can’t be with anyone else!

As the week continues, Junior tells Gina that he’s finished with Maxine, knowing that Cindy can hear their conversation. Cindy is happy that Junior has chosen her.

When George unwittingly gives Junior some relationship advice, he applies it to his affair with Cindy. How long can the pair carry on for?

3. Will Harvey Monroe and Jean Slater split after shock emergency?

Harvey is working himself into the ground, trying to make money for Maya Houssain (Bharti Patel). But Jean is hurt and frustrated when Harvey prioritises a job over her, and wants to know why he didn’t make it home after work.

Harvey explains that he kept getting cab fares, and took them to earn more money. To get back into Jean’s good books, Harvey offers to help Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) by collecting baby Charli from the nursery.

But when he falls asleep in the hot car with Charli in the back, they are spotted just in time by Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), and rush to the hospital as Harvey despairs that he put Charli at risk.

In the aftermath, Jean and Harvey’s relationship hangs by a thread. Will they split for good?

4. Kathy Cotton brings bad news of Ben Mitchell

Kathy returns from America, where she has been visiting incarcerated son Ben.

Kathy breaks the news to Phil that Ben is in a bad way, and that Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) is staying on to try and get him a better lawyer.

Kathy asks Phil to put all his efforts into helping Ben’s appeal. Can Phil and Ian make a difference in Ben’s case against his conviction?

5. Harry Mitchell makes a faux pas – what’s his and Teddy’s secret?

Chelsea is upset as she moves out of No. 1 and into No. 20 with her mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and extended family.

Denise vows to help Chelsea rebuild her life, but no sooner has Chelsea left her home behind than it’s purchased by Teddy for him and sons Harry and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) to start again in their new life.

Teddy reveals to half-brother Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) that he’s bought the place, and they fill him in on evil Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) killing his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) and Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) in the house.

Teddy is unfazed, but clueless Harry makes a tactless remark to furious Chelsea, and Teddy is forced to march his son over to apologise to her. Teddy then reminds Harry of the trouble they’ve left behind, adding that they need to make friends in Walford.

Teddy suggests hosting a housewarming party and inviting their new neighbours. Teddy manages to get Chelsea and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) onside with his charm offensive, and at the party, Chelsea is stunned when Teddy reveals he insisted on a last-minute clause in his deal with Gray to buy the house.

Later, Harry sidles up to Teddy and tells him ‘you know who’ has been sniffing around their old place to find out where they’ve moved to. Teddy is adamant that he’s got everything under control – but what are they hiding?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.