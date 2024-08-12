Viewers learned last week that Dean has enlisted Bernie Taylor's (Clair Norris) help in blackmailing Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) over the truth about Bernie's brother Keanu's (Danny Walters) murder.

As killer Linda reeled over several more threats arriving over the weekend, Bernie paid Dean another visit, pointing out that Linda had yet to crack under pressure, so maybe she was being honest about Dean's involvement in Keanu's demise - after all, Bernie knew that Dean was already guilty of rape.

Dean managed to convince Bernie that they were close to exposing the true killer, adding that they needed to ramp up the threats on Linda.

Back in Walford, Bernie sent Linda an anonymous text, warning that the truth must come to light.

At The Queen Vic, Linda told son Johnny (Charlie Suff) that the blackmailer has her phone number, and her anxiety over this fresh torment led her to announce she was pulling out of her pre-trial meeting.

Taking desperate action, Johnny poured alcoholic Linda a drink, hoping it would calm her nerves enough to go through with the meeting.

As the prosecutor quizzed Linda on her statement about Dean, Linda grew more and more tipsy as she took sips from a cup secretly filled with alcohol.

Johnny attempted to keep her on track, but Linda's behaviour led the prosecutor to realise that she was an unreliable witness.

Despite the trial needing Linda's testimony to convict Dean, Linda was dropped as a witness for the prosecution, and Dean was thrilled as he updated Bernie, revelling in the possibility that the case against him would now collapse.

But when Bernie wanted to crack on with uncovering who really murdered Keanu, Dean casually explained that this was not his problem.

All Dean cared about was clearing his own name, leaving Bernie feeling used and confused about her recent actions against Linda.

Will Bernie come clean about the threats and use Dean's trickery to help take him down? Or might she work out that Linda is the culprit, and ensure she takes the fall for Keanu's death?

