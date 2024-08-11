Reiss and Sonia had already caused a stir when her furious sister Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) went public with the fact that they had been using Debbie's money to fund their IVF journey.

However, their subsequent engagement straight after Debbie's death also raised eyebrows and the revelation of their relationship grossly offended Debbie's mother Brenda Collins (Nichola McAuliffe), who also questioned how bad-intentioned her son-in-law was.

In scenes due to air on Tuesday 20th August 2024, events take a shocking turn in the Queen Vic during Reiss and Sonia's engagement party.

More like this

Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman, right) and Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) are shocked during their engagement party. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Amidst the celebrations, the police arrive and arrest both Reiss and Sonia on suspicion of murdering Debbie.

Will the pair find their way out of this one?

Fans had been speculating whether Sonia would be accused of Debbie's murder after she was the last person logged to have paid Debbie a visit at her care home on the day of Debbie's death.

Reiss is the first of the pair to be handcuffed as he's arrested on suspicion of murdering Debbie. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sonia had also adjusted Debbie's pillow and head so her DNA could also be at the scene, along with the actual killer: her fiancé Reiss.

Could Sonia be wrongfully charged with murder? And would Reiss let his beloved take the blame for his crime?

One person who would be in Sonia's corner is her older sister Bianca, who has been confirmed to be returning to Walford this Autumn on a mission. Attempting to free Sonia is the perfect reason to bring the fiery B back to Albert Square.

Will someone save Sonia from her dark fate in prison? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Bianca would also eventually have back-up to as it has also been confirmed that her father David Wicks (Michael French) would be hot on her tail.

Will Sonia's Avengers assemble to free her?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.