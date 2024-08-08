Amidst her secret battle with depression, Bianca discovered that Reiss was using money from the account of his then-comatose wife Debbie Colwell (Jenny Meier) to fund his IVF journey with Sonia.

While Sonia chose to stand by Reiss, Bianca outed their questionable behaviour to a packed Queen Vic pub before tearfully fleeing Walford in her Taco van.

Since then, a financially struggling Reiss murdered his wife Debbie to help fund his new family life with pregnant Sonia and became engaged to her after Debbie’s death. However, Debbie’s mother Brenda (Nathalie McAuliffe) remains convinced there’s more to what happened.

More like this

Now, Reiss may have another problem in the shape of the loud Bianca when she arrives back in Walford - and her father David Wicks (Michael French) won’t be far behind her.

Bianca is heading back to Walford later this year, and unbeknownst to her, dad David Wicks is hot on her tail... BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The pair last saw each other in 2014 following David’s aborted wedding to his childhood sweetheart and Bianca’s mother, Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson), which saw David leave Walford and head to America.

Bianca and David have always had a complicated relationship but their love for each other remains strong.

Speaking about his return when it was announced actor Michael French said: "I feel honoured to be asked to reprise the role of David Wicks once again. It may only be a brief visit, but we know from his past that David never fails to create a lot of drama in a very short time."

Michael French reprises his role as David Wicks for a short stint later this year. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Sonia has since forgiven Bianca for her actions after B’s pal Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) told her of her half-sister’s struggle with depression.

Bianca will surely have Sonia’s back, however, so could she prove instrumental in the truth being outed about murderous Reiss?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.