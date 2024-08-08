When Nish's meddling made Eve insecure over Suki's bond with Ayesha Siddhu (Laila Rouass), Eve proposed to Suki on bended knee. Publicly humiliated when Suki failed to respond, Eve rushed off and spent the night elsewhere.

Suki tried to get in touch with Eve, and was supported by a concerned Ayesha. Suki ended up explaining Nish's role in what had happened, and Ayesha went to make them some tea for a heart-to-heart - just as Eve returned to the house.

Eve made it clear that she assumed Suki and Ayesha had spent the night together, but Ayesha reminded Eve that they all knew who the true villain was in this sorry tale.

More like this

Once alone, Eve pointed out that Suki had left her proposal hanging, but Suki insisted that Eve needed to be honest with her first. Eve admitted she was jealous, and Suki assured her that there was nothing but friendship between her and Ayesha.

On the subject of marriage, Eve took offence when Suki likened any union to her toxic one with Nish. Eve felt that she and Suki wanted different things, and stormed out.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sitting in the Square, Suki was joined by Ayesha, who advised Suki not to let go of what she had built with Eve. Ayesha reminded Suki that Nish and Eve couldn't be more different, and that Suki owed herself the chance of a happy marriage.

In The Queen Vic, Eve noted that her failed proposal was the talk of the pub, but was briefly cheered up when best mate Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) gave her an anniversary gift to mark the third year of their sham marriage.

As Nish taunted Eve, Suki and Ayesha entered, and Suki asked for the floor to make a big declaration to Eve.

Laila Rouass as Ayesha in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Telling Eve she would walk through fire for her and that she only wished she had found her sooner, Suki asked Eve to be her wife, and after a short pause, Eve was delighted to say yes.

The punters cheered, and outside, Suki shared a farewell hug with Ayesha. But as Nish watched nearby, it was clear a new idea was brewing.

Next week, official spoilers have already teased that Nish makes a desperate attempt to upset Suki and Eve, by making Ayesha a tempting offer.

How will Ayesha respond? Will Nish manage to tear SukEve apart, or will something or someone shut him down for good?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.