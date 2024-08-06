In scenes airing from 12th August, their affair will take another turn as Junior offers Cindy's son a job with him, much to Cindy's annoyance, fearing their proximity is too dangerous for her liking.

Later in the week, Junior makes amends and asks Cindy over for a wine at his place, but while she's busy glamming up for him, Gina turns up at Junior's and it's safe to say he's thrown when she asks to move in with him!

Panicked, Junior gets rid of her quickly by rejecting her ask and upsetting his sister in the process.

More like this

What will Cindy make of it?

As Junior and Cindy's extremely messy affair continues and more of the Knight family get far too close to the heat, Micah Balfour has spoken about the exciting storyline to press including RadioTimes.com.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How does Junior feel now he and Cindy have embarked on an affair?

Micah Balfour: “He’s quite excited by it! I don’t think Junior’s even aware of it, but I think what attracts him to Cindy - apart from the physical nature of their relationship - is the way she’s not attainable. He’s always kept at arm’s length in their relationship, and I think he finds that easier to deal with.”

Does he like all the sneaking around and danger?

MB: “Junior loves that kind of excitement. He likes the clandestine nature of their relationship and enjoys the thrill of potentially being caught doing something he’s not meant to be doing.”

Why does Junior offer Peter a job?

MB: “Peter is getting very suspicious of Cindy because she keeps ‘getting migraines’ and sneaking off. Junior thinks that if Peter isn’t at Beale’s Eels, he won’t be able to track Cindy’s movements as easily. He also thinks that if Peter is working for him, Junior can keep him busy, and Peter won’t suddenly turn up in the places where he and Cindy are meeting.”

Is it a risk to employ Cindy’s son under such circumstances?

MB: “It’s risky for his business because Peter is inexperienced and has never worked in this sector before. But I don’t think Junior has thought this through and made a calculated move. It was a spontaneous decision he made after overhearing Peter and Lauren talking about Cindy. Then there’s also the fact that Junior rather likes winding Cindy up and keeping her on her toes.”

Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) begin their affair in EastEnders. BBC

Cindy is furious with him. What’s Junior’s response when she demands that he rescind the job offer he made to Peter?

MB: “He laughs it off! Junior relishes those moments when he doesn’t heed her demands. When he offered Peter the job, he did so knowing that Cindy wouldn’t be comfortable with it. But he explains his reasons for doing it and why he thinks it’s a great idea – and tells Cindy to like it or lump it! Their back and forth is fiery and passionate, and Junior enjoys that heightened emotion.”

Is Junior shocked when he opens the door expecting to see Cindy but Gina’s there instead?

MB: “Big time. Gina isn’t the person he expected to see on his doorstep, and Junior doesn’t know how to deal with the situation she puts him in. He likes being on the front foot and can talk himself out of many situations, but being confronted by Gina like this makes life very uncomfortable for Junior.”

How does he respond when she asks to move in?

MB: “He panics and tells her to get out. In the first instance, Junior does this because Cindy could arrive at any moment, and he needs to get Gina out of his house. But there’s also the fact that Gina moving in is not something he was planning for, and the idea of letting someone into his close quarters terrifies him, especially someone that deep down he really cares for. He worries that if Gina really gets to know him, she might reject him, and he feels he has to safeguard his emotions. But I believe he wants to get closer to his family because why else would he have stayed in Albert Square?”

Do you think George and Junior have a long way to go to resolve their issues?

MB: “I think the problem with them is that they are really similar personalities. Things happen during the course of their relationship that show they can start to mend bridges, but it only takes one action or one comment from either of them for them to both put their walls up. So, I think they do have a long way to go before they can seriously mend those bridges.”

Does Junior feel bad about sleeping with his sisters’ mum and dad’s ex?

MB: “I don’t think he does! Initially, I think he slept with Cindy as a way to get back at his dad, whether he was aware of it or not. I think that was the initial attraction, but their relationship has progressed, and he has developed some genuine feelings towards Cindy. I’m not sure how serious those feelings are, but he does have a genuine affection for her. But he’s one of those men who feels that what people don’t know can’t hurt them.”

There's been no shortage of drama for Junior Knight (Micah Balfour). Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Did you expect your character to have so much drama in his first few months in the show?

MB: “No, I wasn’t expecting that at all – it’s been some entrance for Junior in the show! It’s been a joy to play and so much fun, so I’ve enjoyed every minute of it so far. The people I’ve got to work with have been fantastic.”

Are you enjoying working with Michelle and Colin on these pivotal relationships?

MB: “Yes, Michelle is an incredible actress and a really lovely person. She’s really generous and we’ve had a great time working together. Colin is also such a generous person and such a beautiful soul, and we’ve had a good time working on this relationship.”

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.