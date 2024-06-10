In the aftermath of Reiss's partner, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), discovering that she had not been pregnant after all, Sonia wanted to start IVF all over again. Her big sister Bianca insisted that Reiss needed to persuade Sonia to slow down, but Sonia told him that she'd rather pay for extras in their treatment, to increase their chances of conceiving.

Reiss urged Sonia to take a break from the process – partly motivated by his lack of funds. But when Sonia vented her hurt and distress over just how much she was longing for a baby, Reiss backtracked, promising he would find the money they needed after all.

Bianca was not impressed, and quizzed Reiss on his "trust fund", while the pressure increased when Sonia explained they'd get a discount if they paid for the IVF within the next 24 hours. With that, Reiss tried everything he could to make some cash, asking Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) to buy his car.

When the vehicle wouldn't start, Jay turned him down, so Reiss accosted Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and lied that she hadn't paid him for her tax audit earlier in the year.

Kat apologised and promised to bring over the cash; but just as Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) asked Reiss to speak at Keanu's (Danny Walters) funeral, Kat interrupted to hand over proof that she had indeed paid up when she was supposed to.

Out of options, Reiss asked Kat for a cab, while in The Queen Vic, a fuming Kat and Jay filled a suspicious Bianca in on Reiss's behaviour that day.

Kat told her where to find Reiss, and we soon saw him greet Debbie, who remained unresponsive after suffering a stroke. Reiss thanked her for her help so far with the IVF – despite the fact that Debbie had never been able to consent to giving him the money!

As Reiss explained that he needed to use the rest of Debbie's money now, Bianca overheard from outside the room, and was stunned to learn the lengths he had gone to. Will Bianca tell Sonia that her dream is being funded by Reiss's vulnerable wife?

