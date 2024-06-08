The couple were devastated, and in the aftermath, Sonia's sister Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) continues to make her disapproval of Reiss clear after their recent clash.

Sonia tells Reiss that she wants to try IVF again, and Reiss agrees. But when Sonia reminds him that they've run out of money to pay for it, Reiss pales.

Reiss takes drastic action to raise the funds, asking Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) to buy his car. Jay refuses, and Reiss becomes so desperate that he lies to Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) that she never paid her February tax bill!

He soon wishes he hadn't said anything, and when Bianca speaks to Jay and Kat, she smells a rat.

Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer, background, right) watches Reiss and Sonia embrace. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Bianca follows Reiss to the care home, where she hears him asking his wife Debbie, who remains unresponsive after suffering a stroke, for more money!

Reiss's problems are now 10 times worse, as Bianca has caught him red-handed - and she gives him an ultimatum to tell Sonia the truth, or she will.

With Sonia having pinned her hopes on trying for a baby, will she find out that it's being unwittingly funded by the vulnerable woman Reiss is still married to?

Will Reiss find a way to silence Bianca, or is Bi set to dish out an almighty reality check to Sonia? Whatever happens next, it can't be good for anyone involved.

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 10th June.

