EastEnders spoilers as Reiss Colwell panics over IVF scheme after Sonia baby heartbreak
He's been using his comatose wife's cash!
Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) is left in a panic in next week's EastEnders, in the wake of the upsetting news that his partner, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), had not been pregnant after all.
Sonia and Reiss had been delighted when they believed that they were expecting a baby after undergoing IVF, but in the most recent episode, Sonia began bleeding, and when they rushed to hospital, they were informed that Sonia had a blighted ovum and had not been pregnant in the first place.
The couple were devastated, and in the aftermath, Sonia's sister Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) continues to make her disapproval of Reiss clear after their recent clash.
Sonia tells Reiss that she wants to try IVF again, and Reiss agrees. But when Sonia reminds him that they've run out of money to pay for it, Reiss pales.
Reiss takes drastic action to raise the funds, asking Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) to buy his car. Jay refuses, and Reiss becomes so desperate that he lies to Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) that she never paid her February tax bill!
More like this
He soon wishes he hadn't said anything, and when Bianca speaks to Jay and Kat, she smells a rat.
Bianca follows Reiss to the care home, where she hears him asking his wife Debbie, who remains unresponsive after suffering a stroke, for more money!
Reiss's problems are now 10 times worse, as Bianca has caught him red-handed - and she gives him an ultimatum to tell Sonia the truth, or she will.
With Sonia having pinned her hopes on trying for a baby, will she find out that it's being unwittingly funded by the vulnerable woman Reiss is still married to?
Will Reiss find a way to silence Bianca, or is Bi set to dish out an almighty reality check to Sonia? Whatever happens next, it can't be good for anyone involved.
EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 10th June.
Read more:
- EastEnders' George Knight gets fresh new shock in early BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders airs big development in plot against Nish Panesar in early BBC iPlayer release
- Vote now for Best Soap at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
- Vote now for Best Comedy Performance at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
- Vote now for Best Exit at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
- Vote now for Inspiring Storyline of the Year at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.