When terminally-ill Nish pleaded for his family to be by his side, youngest son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) relented, only for viewers to learn that Vinny and his mother Suki (Balvinder Sopal) are secretly conspiring to take control of Nish's assets upon his death.

Suki's partner, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), was furious to uncover the scheme, warning Suki to choose between getting even, or a future with her. Their row was interrupted by Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), who Eve and Suki were concerned had overheard crucial details of the ruse against Nish.

Meanwhile, Suki was keen to make Eve understand her motives, explaining that she wasn't prepared to give up 30 years worth of hard work on the Panesar businesses. However, Suki added that if pushed, she would choose Eve every single time.

Eve came to accept Suki's determination to destroy her abusive ex-husband, insisting that she wanted to be involved.

Priya wandered over just as the couple reconciled, questioning what was really going on. When Suki challenged Priya to repeat whatever she had heard the night before, Priya remained silent.

Suki and Eve were relieved that the other woman apparently knew nothing about their plans. As a smirking Priya walked away, though, we couldn't help but wonder if this was really the case.

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) has her suspicions... BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At home, Eve dressed to impress for Suki, hoping to make up properly; and their relationship was soon happily back on track.

Later, in The Queen Vic, Suki kept up her act of contempt towards Vinny over his 'closeness' to Nish, while Vinny invited them to join the gathering alongside Priya, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and their children.

Suki declined, as Nish asked to keep the peace due to not having many more "quiet drinks" left in his life. But is Nish as clueless as Suki and Vinny think he is, or has Priya exposed the truth?

