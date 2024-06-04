After sharing a highly charged moment with George, Cindy snapped at partner Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), before asking George if they could have a movie night with their daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford). George agreed, and his on/off fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) offered up The Vic as a base.

All the while, having witnessed the cosy chats between George and Cindy, his son Junior (Micah Balfour) kept watch on his dad.

Ian asked if he could make amends for his lack of empathy over Anna's mugging ordeal by cooking Cindy a romantic dinner, and she was non-committal in her response.

Completely unbothered about Ian, Cindy got all glammed up and visited George who was cooking up a storm at Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) house. Cindy made a desperate attempt to win George back, declaring her love for him and begging for them to get back together.

At the same time, Anna urged Elaine to forgive George for his kiss with Cindy, and she arrived to see him just as a firm George turned Cindy down and managed to get her out of the house.

George then told Elaine that he had initiated that kiss with Cindy, but it had made him even more certain that he only wanted Elaine.

Cindy made one more attempt to seduce George...and failed. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She smiled as George asked for a second chance, while outside, a rejected Cindy bumped into a concerned Junior. He followed her into Beales' Eels as she tried to drown her sorrows, confiding in Junior over his father's behaviour.

What followed took us all by surprise, as Junior showered Cindy with attention and flirty banter, before the pair kissed! Cindy took a call from Ian, who was waiting for her with dinner, before she hung up and got passionate with Junior on the kitchen floor!

Is this set to be a long-term affair between Cindy and Junior?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

