A scandalous development earlier in the week saw George's ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) have a fling with his son, Junior (Micah Balfour), and Cindy was shamefaced the morning after the night before.

She slept on the sofa after her passionate encounter, and apologised to Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) for missing his romantic dinner.

Oblivious to her latest round of cheating, Ian admitted that Cindy's kiss with George had hurt him more than he let on, and Cindy claimed that she loved Ian and wanted to be with him.

Junior arranged a clandestine meeting with Cindy, but she only turned up to tell him that sleeping with him had been a mistake, and quickly cottoned onto the fact that Junior had betrayed his wife Monique (Busayo Ige) before.

Meanwhile, Junior hit a brick wall in gaining investment for his construction business, and George offered his help as a silent partner, hoping that this would build bridges between them when Junior was open to the idea.

George then vowed to get help for all the trauma he had experienced this year, and fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) agreed to give him a second chance.

When Cindy cleared the air with George, fibbing that she hadn't meant her declaration of love for him and that Ian was the man for her, George maintained that he was happy with Elaine and that this was now the end of the matter.

In The Queen Vic, Junior tried to help a drunk and emotional Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), and Cindy asked if she was to be Junior's latest conquest.

Shameless Junior revealed that he and Bianca had already agreed their fling was a one-off, and Cindy loudly branded him a cheat - just as George walked back into the bar and overheard!

Will George also uncover Junior's night with Cindy, and if so, how will he react? Will Monique be next to learn the truth?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.