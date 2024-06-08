Facing up to his actions, a lost Junior agreed to a business partnership with estranged dad George Knight (Colin Salmon).

Next week, Cindy commits to being with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) in her own unique way – sending him to the Boxing Den to get fit!

But when Junior ends up being the one to train Ian, this is sure to panic Cindy. When Ian ends up injured, Cindy orders Junior to leave once they've escorted Ian home.

More like this

Ian plays up his symptoms, but when he corroborates Junior's story, Cindy realises that Junior didn't have an ulterior motive after all.

Junior trains Ian before an encounter with Cindy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It seems Cindy thought that Junior was trying to get to her by undermining Ian, but this turns out not to be the case. Cindy heads to the gym to apologise to Junior, and despite her previously vowing that their night together was a mistake, they share a rather heated encounter.

Cindy ends up returning home to try and seduce Ian, but does this only cross her mind because she's had another liaison with Junior, or can Cindy resist temptation? Whatever happens next, something tells us that Cindy and Junior won't be able to stay away from each other.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, as George is busy trying to repair his romance with fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), we couldn't fail to notice that he has much more chemistry with Cindy. But might Cindy be about to fall in love with Junior instead?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 10th and Tuesday 11th June.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.